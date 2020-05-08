Bob Batista, the director of Expo Idaho and the Western Idaho Fair, has already had to cancel several events due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Since March, Expo Idaho has lost out on the Boise Roadster Show, Roller Derby shows, flea markets and wedding receptions, among other events. But for Batista and Expo Idaho, the biggest event of the summer is still set to take place, at least for now.
Plans for the Western Idaho Fair, scheduled for Aug. 21-30, are still moving forward, Batista told the Idaho Press. But organizers are following Gov. Brad Little's steps for reopening the state.
“We're only in Phase One of this four-stage process that the governor's laid out,” said Batista. “When we start getting closer to those stages where you are allowed to have gatherings of 50 people, then we're going to start putting some teeth into the thought process of something we can do.”
Gatherings of 50 or more people would not be allowed until Stage Four of Idaho's reopening plan. The earliest the state could enter that stage is June 13, more than two months ahead of the scheduled first day of the fair. But that June 13 date is dependent on the state meeting various criteria to move past prior stages.
Getting to Stage Four is critical for being able to hold fairs and rodeos, summer staples in the Treasure Valley that typically draw large crowds. Currently the Western Idaho Fair, Canyon County Fair, Snake River Stampede and Caldwell Night rodeo are all at the mercy of the virus.
Batista said they will be looking at other events in the area, such as Boise Hawks games, played next door to Expo Idaho at Memorial Stadium, as well as other fairs around the country, to see how they approach continuing in the age of the coronavirus. The Boise Hawks have their home opener scheduled for June 22.
“In this whole process, we were one of the first ones out of the picture, and we're probably going to be one of the last one's in, just because of what type of business we run,” Batista said about the closures. “The facilities and everything are designed to have large groups of people there. As we watch other people start getting ready to go, I've been following other fairs. A lot of California fairs are canceled, but there's still a lot of them in late August that are still seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Taking place late in the summer, the Western Idaho Fair has the luxury of having a longer timeline to decide that other local summer staples might not.
The Snake River Stampede, scheduled for July 14-18 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, is set to have a board meeting Tuesday to begin discussing a plan of attack for hosting the rodeo for its 105th annual edition. A statement on the rodeo's website said organizers will continue to coordinate with public officials, partners and the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association.
According to the PRCA, more than 120 rodeos across the country have been postponed or canceled, including the the War Bonnet Roundup in Idaho Falls, Idaho's oldest rodeo, which had been scheduled for July 30-Aug. 1. A rodeo in Mountain Home in late June has also been canceled and the Eagle Rodeo, which had been scheduled for June 11-13, has been pushed back to Sept. 3-5. But there are rodeos scheduled for as early as Memorial Day weekend at the end of this month that are still going on as planned.
Gene Betts, the director of operations of the Caldwell Night Rodeo, said he'll be looking at what other rodeos do, including the Snake River Stampede, to help decide what course of action to take for the rodeo, currently scheduled for Aug. 18-22.
One of the first big rodeos in the West is the Reno Rodeo, currently scheduled for June 18-27. Betts says that will be one of the first signs of what the feasibility of pulling off a rodeo will be like this summer.
“We'll be watching Reno, for sure,” Betts said. “But where it's really helpful for us is that Snake River Stampede is about a month before us. Canyon County Fair is about two weeks before us. If they're able to do their shows, we're good. But if the Stampede gets canceled, we will be very nervous. If they have to cancel, will things clean up before ours?”
Like Batista, Betts is closely following the latest advice from public health officials and said where the virus is at will play a big part in whether or not there will be a rodeo. While sports leagues in Asia an Europe are starting to compete again without fans in the stands, Betts said that if they couldn't let fans into the rodeo grounds, it wouldn't make financial sense to hold a rodeo without them.
“To break even, we would have to have to have around 5,000-6,000 people,” Betts said.
The rodeo ground seats a little more than 7,000 fans.
The rodeos also have to take into consideration letting stock contractors, announcers, clowns and bullfighters know their plans, since they typically work several rodeos over the course of multiple weeks.
“We want to make the decision before they incur expenses,” Betts said. “We're trying to keep an eye on everything so we can advise them and make a sound business decision. We try and keep emotions out of it. It's easy for us to get emotional, because we're going into our 96th year, and gosh we hate to think about not having one.”