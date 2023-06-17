GARDEN CITY — Spray bottles, clothes, notebooks: these are just a few things that fill the boxes in the Astegos.org community warehouse founded by Tim Flaherty.
After around five years of Astegos, named after the Greek word for homeless, functioning as a street outreach program for the homeless, Flaherty partnered with Good360, which has 80 community warehouses run by local nonprofits. The partnership transformed Astegos into a community warehouse, where "big box retailers" donate products for distribution. Nonprofits like Astegos typically pay for the shipping of donations and then provide products to schools, churches and nonprofits at a discounted rate.
"Everything is cheaper," Flaherty said. "It's meant to allow a nonprofit or a church or school to have two or 10 times their budget."
Prices are typically between 10-60% off of retail price, Flaherty said. His goal is to constantly be able to offer things at lower prices; doing that requires more members. The more members they have, the more turnover in product Astegos will have and the more donations they'll receive.
"I would love it if we could get every superintendent within 100 miles of here to come and take a tour," Flaherty said. "Our whole job with this program is just to help people extended their budgets and get more value."
His nonprofit operates as a community warehouse with 1,000 members: 850 public school teachers spanning 15 school districts and 150 churches and nonprofits.
Teachers often spend their own money on classroom supplies. Just last year, Flaherty recalled a teacher shopped at Astegos and spent less than $500 on her classroom. The year before, they shopped somewhere else and spent around $4,000.
"We're here because we know how much it costs," Launee Wolverton, team leader at Astegos, said. “Our volunteers are really the heart of what we do here honestly, because with there's only a minimal paid amount of employees ... the teachers, they're so excited that they can come here and buy things for their classroom that even if you go into the dollar store, they're not going to get the quality of items and products that they can get (here).”
But the path here has not been an easy one.
Flaherty studied finance at Boise State University. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and served 18 months in an Oregon federal prison, after investing $3.1 million in stock he didn't own. Fidelity Investments reversed all but $550,000 of the investments. When he left prison, Flaherty looked for meaning, leading him to start Astegos at 35.
"That whole total experience really led me to choosing service as my life's work rather than any other avenue that I could have chosen to spend my time on Earth doing," Flaherty said.
So, Flaherty started working at Interfaith Sanctuary, specifically working with and helping the homeless, which hit him close to home after a close friend died while living on the street in 2017.
"I don't think you can go wrong when you serve others," Flaherty said. "If you surround yourself with people that are living their best lives, doing the right things, and helping others, the chances go up for you to do those things as well. And I find those people at church."
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.