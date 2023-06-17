Support Local Journalism


Astegos Warehouse tour

An eclectic selection of items sit on display at the warehouse.

GARDEN CITY — Spray bottles, clothes, notebooks: these are just a few things that fill the boxes in the Astegos.org community warehouse founded by Tim Flaherty.  

After around five years of Astegos, named after the Greek word for homeless, functioning as a street outreach program for the homeless, Flaherty partnered with Good360, which has 80 community warehouses run by local nonprofits. The partnership transformed Astegos into a community warehouse, where "big box retailers" donate products for distribution. Nonprofits like Astegos typically pay for the shipping of donations and then provide products to schools, churches and nonprofits at a discounted rate.


Astegos Warehouse tour

Tim Flaherty, founder of Astegos.org community warehouse, sorts through a "mystery box" at their warehouse in Garden City on Monday. 
Astegos Warehouse tour

Tim Flaherty picks through a few of the items on the shelves at the Astegos.org warehouse in Garden City.

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

