Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


GARDEN CITY — On a Thursday night, 4902 W Chinden Blvd. looks unassuming, but inside lie over 70 pinball machines, and even more pinballers.

Co-founders Dave Fellows and Debbie and Dwayne Smith own most of the machines in the museum. Operating like an old fashioned speakeasy, the Idaho Pinball Museum opens on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. The nonprofit functions through people’s generosity and $10 entry fees players pay.


Pinball Museum

Debbie Smith, co-founder of the Idaho Pinball Museum, focuses on the ball while playing Flight 2000 during an event at the museum in Garden City on Thursday.
Pinball Museum

Debbie Smith shows off the inner workings of a pinball bumper during an event at the museum in Garden City.
Pinball Museum

Daphne Jackson plays a vintage pinball machine at the Idaho Pinball Museum in Garden City.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Load comments