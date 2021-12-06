CALDWELL — A notice of a tort claim seeking $1 million in damages against Canyon County, two commissioners, and other staff was filed on behalf of the county’s former director of human resources in November.
The claim, received by the county on Nov. 29, says that the county and its commissioners allegedly violated a “Resignation, Severance, and Release agreement” between them and Sue Baumgart, according to a copy of the notice of the the tort claim obtained by the Idaho Press. Baumgart is the county’s former human resources director, said her attorney, Scott Rose. Baumgart was planning to resign from her position as part of the agreement.
The county allegedly violated the agreement by posting the opening for Baumgart’s job ahead of Baumgart’s final day of work, and “saying she was terminated/fired, and saying denigrating things,” the notice says.
The notice says it is being made against Canyon County, District 1 Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, District 2 Commissioner Keri Smith, and “John and Jane Does 1-10 Canyon County Employees.” A section of the document titled, “Names of all persons involved, if known,” names Van Beek and Smith, as well as Paul Navarro, the county’s former facilities director, and Dianna Sinner, the county’s fair director.
Pam White, district 3 commissioner, is not named in the notice.
Commissioners Van Beek and Smith did not immediately return a request for comment. Sinner said she was “unable to comment” on the story.
The county's policy is to refrain from commenting on pending claims or litigation, said Joe Decker, public information officer for the county.
A notice of a tort claim is required to be given to a government entity alerting them of a potential lawsuit, Rose said. It must be served within 180 days of the alleged wrongdoing, he said. The county is not required to respond, but if it does not, the claimant can move forward with a lawsuit, Rose said.
The date that the wrongdoing occurred “was on or about (and after) June 10, 2021,” the notice said. As of Monday morning, the county had yet to respond to the notice, Rose said.
Baumgart is claiming $1 million in damages, which are described as “defamation, defamation per-se, disparagement, and denigration, including but not limited to reputational damages, actual damages, presumed damages, and punitive damages in addition to breach of contract damages, economic damages, non-economic damages, including but not limited to pain, suffering, and emotional damages.”
COMPLAINT LEADS TO AN AGREEMENT
Baumgart worked as director of human resources for Canyon County from 2016 to 2021, according to her LinkedIn page. Months ago, Baumgart filed a complaint internally with the county, Rose said, though he declined to say exactly when. While the county was deciding how to process Baumgart’s complaint, she was put on administrative leave, Rose said. That situation was resolved with the adoption of the Resignation, Severance, and Release agreement between Baumgart and the county, Rose said, though he declined to say when Baumgart and the county settled on that agreement.
The original agreement mentions “the amounts of payment made hereunder,” which were to remain confidential as part of the agreement, according to the notice.
The original agreement between Baumgart and the county said that Baumgart’s effective date of resignation was Oct. 31 or when she obtained “other employment with a qualified PERSI employer, whichever comes first,” the notice says. PERSI is the “Public Employees Retirement System of Idaho,” and is available to public employees, including local government employees.
But the notice says that the agreement was violated because “the Facilities Department, Development Services Department, and Human Resources Department took negative action earlier by among other actions announcing her position was open, posting her position on the internet, as opened, including on the County website, job boards, and Indeed,” the notice says.
A screenshot obtained by the Idaho Press shows that the job was visible on LinkedIn on July 7, 2021.
In addition to defining Baumgart’s end date, the original agreement between Baumgart and the county said that, “The County and the County Commissioners jointly agree (to) not disparage or denigrate Baumgart, orally or in writing,” and that, the county and each of the commissioners “agrees to not take any derogatory action against Baumgart personally or professionally,” the notice said.
VAN BEEK’S THOUGHTS ON WORKPLACE CULTURE
In an August interview about the county's compensation plan, Van Beek told the Idaho Press that one of the issues that she wanted to address as commissioner was the county’s high employee turnover rate. Though low pay is often cited as the driving issue, improving the county’s workplace culture is also important, Van Beek said.
“There’s a lot of things that go into why an employee stays, and one of the truest things in a leadership development course that I took said, ‘People don’t leave jobs; they leave people,’” Van Beek said at the time. "So that goes back to, we have to look at culture."
Culture includes whether the work environment is challenging, whether the employee has job security, and whether they feel valued and recognized, Van Beek said.
Van Beek values civility in government, and strives to practice that, she said. She has a master’s certification in conflict management and resolution from Boise State University, and uses that training to evaluate her interactions and how she can mitigate conflict at the county, she said.
“I think the climate and the culture is changing by remaining calm, by giving back, by modeling what I’d like to see, and that is just focusing on the issues, being a kind person in the workplace, trying to answer questions and solve problems...back to attacking issues and not people,” Van Beek said. “That’s a really great mantra, place to start.”