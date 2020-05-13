Election logo 2020 IPT

Idaho's May 19 primary election will be the state's first all-absentee-ballot election, a move to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters to conduct candidate surveys for local races. Find their answers in the links below or do a ballot search using your home address at vote411.org

Tuesday, May 19, is the deadline to register to vote and request an absentee ballot. Do so at idahovotes.gov, through your county elections office, or by filling out the postcard from the Secretary of State's Office and droppning it back into the mailbox. No stamp or envelope necessary — postage is prepaid and the card is already addressed to your county elections office.

Because it's a primary election, you'll need to request a Republican, Democratic or non-partisan ballot. Only registered Republicans can request a Republican ballot, but Democratic ballots are open to voters of any affiliation. March 13 was the deadline to change party affiliation for the primary, though unaffiliated voters may affiliate up to May 19.

Return your completed ballot to the county elections office by 8 p.m. June 2, when votes will be counted. 

ON THE BALLOT

All 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for reelection this year, as well as three congressional seats and a number of county positions. Several races do not have contested primaries.

Some voters will also see ballot measures:

  • Wilder residents will be asked if the city should license the sale of liquor by the drink.
  • The Middleton School District is seeking voter approval to run a supplemental levy of $1.5 million each year for the next two years.
  • A special tax levy is on the ballot for Ada and Canyon County voters who live in the Kuna Rural Fire District. The levy would bring in an additional $1.2 million to the district per year for two years, in addition to its current budget of roughly $3 million.
  • The West Ada School District will ask voters within its boundaries on May 19 to renew a two-year, $14 million per year supplemental levy.

Find more election coverage at idahopress.com/elections/news.

CANDIDATE SURVEYS

U.S. Senate (click here for survey answers)

Democratic primary:

  • Paulette Jordan, Plummer
  • Jim Vandermaas, Eagle

Uncontested primaries:

  • Republican: Jim Risch, Boise
  • Independent: Natalie M. Fleming, Fruitland
  • Constitution Party: Ray J. Writz, Coeur d'Alene

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (click here for survey answers)

Republican primary:

  • Russ Fulcher, Meridian
  • Nicholas Jones, Boise

Democratic primary:

  • Staniela Nikolova, Moscow
  • Rudy Soto, Nampa

Uncontested primary: Libertarian: Joe Evans, Meridian

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2 (click here for survey answers)

Republican primary:

  • Kevin Rhoades, Boise
  • Mike Simpson, Boise

Uncontested primaries: 

  • Libertarian: Idaho Sierra Law, Pocatello
  • Constitution Party: Pro-Life, Emmett
  • Democrat: C Aaron Swisher, Boise

Idaho Legislative District 9 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 9

  • Uncontested Republican primary: Abby Lee, Fruitland

House Seat 9A

Republican primary:

  • Ryan Kerby, New Plymouth
  • Jim Smith, Fruitland

House Seat 9B

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Allen Schmid, Fruitland
  • Republican: Judy Boyle, Midvale

Idaho Legislative District 10 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 10

Republican primary:

  • Jim Rice, Caldwell
  • Christopher T. Trakel, Caldwell

Uncontested Democratic primary: Toni Ferro, Caldwell

House Seat 10A

Republican primary:

  • Jarom Wagoner, Caldwell
  • Julie Yamamoto, Caldwell

Uncontested Democratic primary: Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson, Caldwell

House Seat 10B

  • Republican: Greg Chaney, Caldwell
  • Democrat: Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, Caldwell

Idaho Legislative District 11 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 11

Republican primary:

  • Scott R Brock, Middleton
  • Zach Brooks, Kuna
  • Patti Anne Lodge, Caldwell

House Seat 11A

Republican primary:

  • Scott Syme, Wilder
  • Mila Wood, Caldwell

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • Jacob Lowder, Wilder

House Seat 11B

Republican primary:

  • Kirk L Adams, Middleton
  • Tammy Nichols, Middleton

Uncontested Democratic primary: 

  • Edward Savala, Caldwell

Idaho Legislative District 12 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 12

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Chelle Gluch, Nampa
  • Republican: Todd Lakey, Nampa

House Seat 12A

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Pat Day Hartwell, Nampa
  • Republican: Bruce D. Skaug, Nampa

House Seat 12B

Republican primary:

  • Machele Hamilton, Nampa
  • Rick D Youngblood, Nampa

Idaho Legislative District 13 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 13

Uncontested primaries:

  • Republican: Jeff C Agenbroad, Nampa
  • Democrat: Melissa Sue Robinson, Nampa

House Seat 13A

Uncontested primaries:

  • Republican: Brent J Crane, Nampa
  • Democrat: Jason Kutchma, Nampa

House Seat 13B

Republican primary:

  • Ben Adams, Nampa
  • Randy Jackson, Nampa
  • Kim B Keller, Nampa
  • Kenny Wroten, Nampa

Libertarian: Jess S Smith, Nampa (will appear on general election ballot)

Idaho Legislative District 14 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 14

Republican primary:

  • C Scott Grow, Eagle
  • Ted Hill, Eagle
  • Uncontested:
  • Independent: Ellen B Spencer, Eagle

House Seat 14A

Uncontested primaries:

  • Independent: Cindy Currie, Eagle
  • Republican: Mike Moyle, Star

House Seat 14B

Republican primary:

  • Gayann DeMordaunt, Eagle
  • Josh Tanner, Eagle

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • Shelley Brock, Eagle

Idaho Legislative District 15 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 15

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • Rick Just, Boise

Republican primary:

  • Sarah A Clendenon, Boise
  • Fred S. Martin, Boise

House Seat 15A

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Steve Berch, Boise
  • Constitution Party: David W. Hartigan, Boise
  • Republican: Patrick E McDonald, Boise

House Seat 15B

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Jake Ellis, Boise
  • Republican: Codi Galloway, Boise

Idaho Legislative District 16 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 16

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Grant Burgoyne, Boise
  • Republican: LeeJoe Lay, Boise

House Seat 16A

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • John McCrostie, Boise

House Seat 16B

Uncontested Republican primary:

  • Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson, Boise

Democratic primary:

  • Colin Nash, Boise
  • Geoff Stephenson, Boise

Idaho Legislative District 17 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 17

Democratic primary:

  • Adriel Martinez, Boise
  • Ali Rabe, Boise

Uncontested Republican primary:

  • Gary L Smith, Boise

House Seat 17A

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democratic: John Gannon, Boise
  • Republican: Brittany Love, Boise

House Seat 17B

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democratic: Sue Chew, Boise
  • Republican: Anthony T Dephue, Boise

Idaho Legislative District 18 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 18

Republican primary:

  • Mark A Bost, Boise
  • Joseph R Crowell, Boise
  • Hilary Lee, Boise

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Janie Ward-Engelking, Boise

House Seat 18A

Uncontested primaries:

  • Republican: Gary M Childe, Boise
  • Democrat: Ilana Rubel, Boise

House Seat 18B

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Brooke Green, Boise
  • Republican: Pete Thomas, Boise

Idaho Legislative District 19 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 19

Uncontested primaries

  • Republican: Aaron J. Tribble, Boise
  • Democrat: Melissa Wintrow, Boise

House Seat 19A

Uncontested primaries

  • Republican: Jim Feederle, Boise
  • Democrat: Lauren Necochea, Boise
  • House Seat 19B

Democratic primary:

  • Jeff Gabica, Boise
  • Chris Mathias, Boise
  • Charlene Y Taylor, Boise. Candidate has withdrawn from the race but did so after the deadline to remove her name from the ballot.

Republican primary

  • James F Jacobson, Boise
  • Gary Parent II, Boise

Idaho Legislative District 20 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 20

Uncontested primary:

  • Republican: Chuck Winder, Boise

House Seat 20A

Uncontested primaries:

  • Democrat: Pat Soulliere, Meridian
  • Constitution: Daniel S Weston, Meridian

Republican primary

  • Dawn Maglish, Meridian
  • Joe A Palmer, Meridian

House District 20 B

Uncontested primaries

  • Democrat: Samantha "Sammy" Hager, Meridian
  • Republican: James Holtzclaw, Meridian

Idaho Legislative District 21 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 21

Republican primary:

  • Regina Bayer, Meridian
  • Wendy L Webb, Meridian

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • Democrat: Dawn Pierce, Boise

House Seat 21A

Uncontested primaries

  • Republican: Steven C Harris, Meridian
  • Democrat: Donald Williamson, Meridian

House Seat 21B

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • Lisa Adams, Boise

Republican primary:

  • Greg Ferch, Boise
  • Eli Hodson, Boise
  • Brenda Palmer, Meridian

Idaho Legislative District 22 (click here for survey answers)

Senate District 22

Uncontested primaries:

  • Republican: Lori Den Hartog, Meridian
  • Democrat: Mik Lose, Kuna

House Seat 22A

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • Diane Jensen, Kuna

Republican primary:

  • Chris Bruce, Kuna
  • John Vander Woude, Nampa
  • House Seat 22B

Republican primary:

  • Jason A Monks, Meridian
  • Heidi Sorenson, Kuna

Uncontested Democratic primary:

  • Nina Turner, Kuna

Ada County Commissioners (click here for survey answers)

Republican primary, District 1:

  • Ryan Davidson, Boise
  • Davidson L Haworth, Boise

Uncontested Democratic primary, District 1:

  • Diana Lachiondo

Republican primary, District 2:

  • Mary McFarland, Eagle
  • Teri Murrison, Eagle
  • Fred Rippee, Meridian
  • Rod Beck, Boise
  • Kim J Wickstrum
  • Patrick Malloy (withdrew)

Uncontested Democratic primary, District 2:

  • Bill Rutherford

Ada County Sheriff (click here for survey answers)

Republican primary:

  • Steve Bartlett, Meridian
  • Lisa Marie, Boise

Democratic write-in candidate: Zachery Wagner

Canyon County Commissioners (click here for survey answers)

Republican primary, District 1:

  • John Hess, Caldwell
  • Mike Pullin, Middleton
  • Leslie Van Beek, Caldwell

Republican primary, District 2:

  • Brad Holton, Greenleaf
  • Loni Parry, Caldwell
  • Keri K Smith-Sigman, Caldwell
  • Charles Stadick, Caldwell

Canyon County Sheriff (click here for survey answers)

Republican primary:

  • Kieran Donahue, Nampa
  • Mike Rock, Nampa
  • Jeff Taggart, Caldwell
  • Nick Schlader

