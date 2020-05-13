Idaho's May 19 primary election will be the state's first all-absentee-ballot election, a move to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters to conduct candidate surveys for local races. Find their answers in the links below or do a ballot search using your home address at vote411.org.
Tuesday, May 19, is the deadline to register to vote and request an absentee ballot. Do so at idahovotes.gov, through your county elections office, or by filling out the postcard from the Secretary of State's Office and droppning it back into the mailbox. No stamp or envelope necessary — postage is prepaid and the card is already addressed to your county elections office.
Because it's a primary election, you'll need to request a Republican, Democratic or non-partisan ballot. Only registered Republicans can request a Republican ballot, but Democratic ballots are open to voters of any affiliation. March 13 was the deadline to change party affiliation for the primary, though unaffiliated voters may affiliate up to May 19.
Return your completed ballot to the county elections office by 8 p.m. June 2, when votes will be counted.
ON THE BALLOT
All 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for reelection this year, as well as three congressional seats and a number of county positions. Several races do not have contested primaries.
Some voters will also see ballot measures:
- Wilder residents will be asked if the city should license the sale of liquor by the drink.
- The Middleton School District is seeking voter approval to run a supplemental levy of $1.5 million each year for the next two years.
- A special tax levy is on the ballot for Ada and Canyon County voters who live in the Kuna Rural Fire District. The levy would bring in an additional $1.2 million to the district per year for two years, in addition to its current budget of roughly $3 million.
- The West Ada School District will ask voters within its boundaries on May 19 to renew a two-year, $14 million per year supplemental levy.
CANDIDATE SURVEYS
U.S. Senate (click here for survey answers)
Democratic primary:
- Paulette Jordan, Plummer
- Jim Vandermaas, Eagle
Uncontested primaries:
- Republican: Jim Risch, Boise
- Independent: Natalie M. Fleming, Fruitland
- Constitution Party: Ray J. Writz, Coeur d'Alene
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (click here for survey answers)
Republican primary:
- Russ Fulcher, Meridian
- Nicholas Jones, Boise
Democratic primary:
- Staniela Nikolova, Moscow
- Rudy Soto, Nampa
Uncontested primary: Libertarian: Joe Evans, Meridian
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2 (click here for survey answers)
Republican primary:
- Kevin Rhoades, Boise
- Mike Simpson, Boise
Uncontested primaries:
- Libertarian: Idaho Sierra Law, Pocatello
- Constitution Party: Pro-Life, Emmett
- Democrat: C Aaron Swisher, Boise
Idaho Legislative District 9 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 9
- Uncontested Republican primary: Abby Lee, Fruitland
House Seat 9A
Republican primary:
- Ryan Kerby, New Plymouth
- Jim Smith, Fruitland
House Seat 9B
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Allen Schmid, Fruitland
- Republican: Judy Boyle, Midvale
Idaho Legislative District 10 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 10
Republican primary:
- Jim Rice, Caldwell
- Christopher T. Trakel, Caldwell
Uncontested Democratic primary: Toni Ferro, Caldwell
House Seat 10A
Republican primary:
- Jarom Wagoner, Caldwell
- Julie Yamamoto, Caldwell
Uncontested Democratic primary: Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson, Caldwell
House Seat 10B
- Republican: Greg Chaney, Caldwell
- Democrat: Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, Caldwell
Idaho Legislative District 11 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 11
Republican primary:
- Scott R Brock, Middleton
- Zach Brooks, Kuna
- Patti Anne Lodge, Caldwell
House Seat 11A
Republican primary:
- Scott Syme, Wilder
- Mila Wood, Caldwell
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Jacob Lowder, Wilder
House Seat 11B
Republican primary:
- Kirk L Adams, Middleton
- Tammy Nichols, Middleton
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Edward Savala, Caldwell
Idaho Legislative District 12 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 12
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Chelle Gluch, Nampa
- Republican: Todd Lakey, Nampa
House Seat 12A
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Pat Day Hartwell, Nampa
- Republican: Bruce D. Skaug, Nampa
House Seat 12B
Republican primary:
- Machele Hamilton, Nampa
- Rick D Youngblood, Nampa
Idaho Legislative District 13 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 13
Uncontested primaries:
- Republican: Jeff C Agenbroad, Nampa
- Democrat: Melissa Sue Robinson, Nampa
House Seat 13A
Uncontested primaries:
- Republican: Brent J Crane, Nampa
- Democrat: Jason Kutchma, Nampa
House Seat 13B
Republican primary:
- Ben Adams, Nampa
- Randy Jackson, Nampa
- Kim B Keller, Nampa
- Kenny Wroten, Nampa
Libertarian: Jess S Smith, Nampa (will appear on general election ballot)
Idaho Legislative District 14 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 14
Republican primary:
- C Scott Grow, Eagle
- Ted Hill, Eagle
- Uncontested:
- Independent: Ellen B Spencer, Eagle
House Seat 14A
Uncontested primaries:
- Independent: Cindy Currie, Eagle
- Republican: Mike Moyle, Star
House Seat 14B
Republican primary:
- Gayann DeMordaunt, Eagle
- Josh Tanner, Eagle
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Shelley Brock, Eagle
Idaho Legislative District 15 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 15
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Rick Just, Boise
Republican primary:
- Sarah A Clendenon, Boise
- Fred S. Martin, Boise
House Seat 15A
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Steve Berch, Boise
- Constitution Party: David W. Hartigan, Boise
- Republican: Patrick E McDonald, Boise
House Seat 15B
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Jake Ellis, Boise
- Republican: Codi Galloway, Boise
Idaho Legislative District 16 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 16
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Grant Burgoyne, Boise
- Republican: LeeJoe Lay, Boise
House Seat 16A
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- John McCrostie, Boise
House Seat 16B
Uncontested Republican primary:
- Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson, Boise
Democratic primary:
- Colin Nash, Boise
- Geoff Stephenson, Boise
Idaho Legislative District 17 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 17
Democratic primary:
- Adriel Martinez, Boise
- Ali Rabe, Boise
Uncontested Republican primary:
- Gary L Smith, Boise
House Seat 17A
Uncontested primaries:
- Democratic: John Gannon, Boise
- Republican: Brittany Love, Boise
House Seat 17B
Uncontested primaries:
- Democratic: Sue Chew, Boise
- Republican: Anthony T Dephue, Boise
Idaho Legislative District 18 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 18
Republican primary:
- Mark A Bost, Boise
- Joseph R Crowell, Boise
- Hilary Lee, Boise
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Janie Ward-Engelking, Boise
House Seat 18A
Uncontested primaries:
- Republican: Gary M Childe, Boise
- Democrat: Ilana Rubel, Boise
House Seat 18B
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Brooke Green, Boise
- Republican: Pete Thomas, Boise
Idaho Legislative District 19 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 19
Uncontested primaries
- Republican: Aaron J. Tribble, Boise
- Democrat: Melissa Wintrow, Boise
House Seat 19A
Uncontested primaries
- Republican: Jim Feederle, Boise
- Democrat: Lauren Necochea, Boise
- House Seat 19B
Democratic primary:
- Jeff Gabica, Boise
- Chris Mathias, Boise
- Charlene Y Taylor, Boise. Candidate has withdrawn from the race but did so after the deadline to remove her name from the ballot.
Republican primary
- James F Jacobson, Boise
- Gary Parent II, Boise
Idaho Legislative District 20 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 20
Uncontested primary:
- Republican: Chuck Winder, Boise
House Seat 20A
Uncontested primaries:
- Democrat: Pat Soulliere, Meridian
- Constitution: Daniel S Weston, Meridian
Republican primary
- Dawn Maglish, Meridian
- Joe A Palmer, Meridian
House District 20 B
Uncontested primaries
- Democrat: Samantha "Sammy" Hager, Meridian
- Republican: James Holtzclaw, Meridian
Idaho Legislative District 21 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 21
Republican primary:
- Regina Bayer, Meridian
- Wendy L Webb, Meridian
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Democrat: Dawn Pierce, Boise
House Seat 21A
Uncontested primaries
- Republican: Steven C Harris, Meridian
- Democrat: Donald Williamson, Meridian
House Seat 21B
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Lisa Adams, Boise
Republican primary:
- Greg Ferch, Boise
- Eli Hodson, Boise
- Brenda Palmer, Meridian
Idaho Legislative District 22 (click here for survey answers)
Senate District 22
Uncontested primaries:
- Republican: Lori Den Hartog, Meridian
- Democrat: Mik Lose, Kuna
House Seat 22A
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Diane Jensen, Kuna
Republican primary:
- Chris Bruce, Kuna
- John Vander Woude, Nampa
- House Seat 22B
Republican primary:
- Jason A Monks, Meridian
- Heidi Sorenson, Kuna
Uncontested Democratic primary:
- Nina Turner, Kuna
Ada County Commissioners (click here for survey answers)
Republican primary, District 1:
- Ryan Davidson, Boise
- Davidson L Haworth, Boise
Uncontested Democratic primary, District 1:
- Diana Lachiondo
Republican primary, District 2:
- Mary McFarland, Eagle
- Teri Murrison, Eagle
- Fred Rippee, Meridian
- Rod Beck, Boise
- Kim J Wickstrum
- Patrick Malloy (withdrew)
Uncontested Democratic primary, District 2:
- Bill Rutherford
Ada County Sheriff (click here for survey answers)
Republican primary:
- Steve Bartlett, Meridian
- Lisa Marie, Boise
Democratic write-in candidate: Zachery Wagner
Canyon County Commissioners (click here for survey answers)
Republican primary, District 1:
- John Hess, Caldwell
- Mike Pullin, Middleton
- Leslie Van Beek, Caldwell
Republican primary, District 2:
- Brad Holton, Greenleaf
- Loni Parry, Caldwell
- Keri K Smith-Sigman, Caldwell
- Charles Stadick, Caldwell
Canyon County Sheriff (click here for survey answers)
Republican primary:
- Kieran Donahue, Nampa
- Mike Rock, Nampa
- Jeff Taggart, Caldwell
- Nick Schlader