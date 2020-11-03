Tuesday's election in the Treasure Valley saw high voter turnout, without too long of wait times that would typically accompany it. That's because so many people chose to vote early or by absentee ballot in the 2020 general election, whether to avoid coronavirus exposure or because it was easier to vote ahead of Election Day, although lines grew progressively longer into the evening.
"We definitely had some lines, but not too long, first thing in the morning," Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane told the Idaho Press Tuesday afternoon. "We saw really impressive turnout in those first couple hours; really, we've had a steady flow all day long. Sometimes the lines have been deceiving because with people social distancing a line can look a lot longer than it normally would be."
Ada County issued nearly 200,000 absentee ballots ahead of the November election, with more than 92% of those ballots returned as of Tuesday evening ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline. Canyon County issued over 42,000 absentee ballots ahead of Election Day, about 73% of those ballots were returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
Alright, last numbers before results come in at 9 p.m. for Ada County. 79,389 Election Day votes, 11,987 registrations, 179,127 absentee/early ballots for a grand total of 258,516 votes cast in the county this year. #idpol— Thomas Plank (@ThomasPlankMT) November 4, 2020
At the Ada County Elections Office, one of five places Ada residents could drop off absentee ballots, far more people appeared to be voting absentee than in-person. Poll workers stood by ensuring voters had signed their ballot envelopes before dropping them in a mailbox, which was emptied every hour.
Ethan Mainini, of Boise delivered his ballot to the Ada County Elections Office Tuesday afternoon. Mainini said he preferred to drop off his ballot due to concerns about the security of mail-in ballots.
A Lewiston native, Mainini said he grew up in a family of primarily Republicans, but he cast a ballot for Joe Biden, favoring his views on environmental policy and his tendency to “listen to the right people,” such as experts, on complex issues.
“We just really need to preserve stuff for our children, our children’s children,” Mainini said of his stance on the environment.
Cambria Greenup of Boise brought her young son, Mayan Harper, to the Ada County Elections Office, where she dropped off her absentee ballot Tuesday. Greenup said it’s important for her son to experience an election.
“It’s our right and it’s important,” she said. “Democracy only works if people participate.”
Greenup said she would normally vote in person, but she preferred the absentee option to avoid risk of coronavirus exposure at the polls. The absentee ballot turned out to be beneficial for more than one reason: It allowed her to research candidates while voting.
“I got to research all the magistrates and everything and find out about the down-ballot (candidates) because I had it at home to look up everything,” Greenup said. “I actually cared about things because I could look into articles on how people ruled in different areas. I never thought I’d care about the magistrates because in the past I never (knew) their record.”
In Canyon County, Misael Coss, a Nampa resident, voted for the first time at the Hispanic Cultural Center. He cast his vote for Joe Biden. He said the push on social media for people to register and to show up to vote, was the major reason he cast his vote Tuesday morning.
Coss identifies as Latino and said Biden seemed like the better of the two options when it comes to addressing the needs of his "people," he said. Though, Coss said he knows many other Latinos who would be voting for Donald Trump this election.
Rachel Wilson is one of those Trump voters. She cast her ballot late Tuesday afternoon at the O'Connor Field House in Caldwell.
Wilson said Trump's pro-life position on abortion and his position on keeping the economy open during COVID-19 were her major reasons for voting for the president.
"I care about keeping taxes low, and I am not going to vote for a socialist," Wilson said.