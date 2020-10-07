The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho this year to publish candidate surveys. To search by address for races on your ballot, visit vote411.org. You can also find local candidate surveys at idahopress.com/elections.
Early voting: Opens in Ada County Oct. 13 and Canyon County Oct. 19.
You can vote at any of the early voting locations in your county, regardless of your precinct. The polling places on Election Day, however, will be precinct-specific.
Canyon County, early voting runs Oct. 19-30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- O’Connor Field House – S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell
- Celebration Church – 2121 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa
- Oregon Trail Church of God – 23057 Old Hwy 30, Caldwell
- Melba Valley Senior Center – 115 Base Line Road, Melba
- Notus High School (Old Gym) – 25260 Notus Road, Notus
Ada County, early voting runs Oct. 13-30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Ada County Elections, 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
- Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian
- Boise Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise
- Eagle Hope Lutheran Church 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle
Ada County will also have ballot drop boxes at the elections office and city halls in Meridian, Boise, Kuna and Eagle. The county's mobile voting center will travel around the county during the early voting period; find its schedule at adacounty.id.gov/elections/early-voting.
Absentee ballots started to be mailed out to military members overseas on Sept. 18 and in early October to voters in Canyon and Ada counties who requested one.
- Oct. 23 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Do so at idahovotes.gov.
- Oct. 29 is the target deadline to get your mail-in ballot in the mail, at the latest.
Absentee ballots are due back at your county elections office by 8 p.m. You can also return your ballot by hand to the elections office in your county or, for Ada County residents, one of the ballot drop boxes.
- Canyon County Elections Office: 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell, ID 83605
- Ada County Elections Office: 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise, ID 83704
Voter registration:
Last day to preregister online: Oct. 9
You can also register in person at your county's election office (up to and on Election Day) and at your polling place on Election Day.
Election Day: Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Canyon County will have 21 polling locations on Election Day, and Ada County will have 134. Both counties with have fewer than normal this year because of the difficulty recruiting poll workers during the pandemic.
Voters must go to the polling location that aligns with their precinct. To find your polling place, go to idahovotes.gov or call your county elections office:
- Canyon County: 208-454-7562
- Ada County: 208-287-6860