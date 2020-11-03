Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson was leading Tuesday night in his bid to keep his congressional seat.
As of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, with partial results being reported from Blaine, Minidoka, Ada, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville and Madison counties and full results from Lemhi, Clark, Butte, Camas and Power counties, Simpson had 103,627 votes, or 54% of the vote. Democrat Aaron Swisher had 79,964 votes, or 42%.
Thirteen counties in the district, most of them Republican ones but including more Democratic Teton and Bannock, were not reporting any results as of press time. There were more than 280,000 votes cast in the race in 2018, when Simpson beat Swisher with about 60% of the vote, and turnout is expected to be higher this year.
Simpson, an Idaho Falls resident, has represented the 2nd Congressional District, which covers eastern and central Idaho and stretches west to include part of Boise, since 1999. Simpson is the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, which oversees funding for Idaho National Laboratory. He was skeptical of President Donald Trump originally and didn't vote for him in 2016 but has since come to support him, crediting his policies such as tax and regulatory cuts for the pre-coronavirus economic boom.
Simpson said he was running for another term because he wants to spend two more years helping INL, working on some public lands issues and trying to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill he co-sponsored to make some changes to visa programs so farmers can hire more foreign workers, including letting some farmworkers who came to the U.S. illegally stay under certain conditions.
Swisher, a West Virginia native who has lived in Idaho since attending Boise State University about three decades ago, has made economic inequality a focus of his past two campaigns, calling for policies such as balancing the federal budget, raising the minimum wage and a single-payer health care system. An economist, he wrote the book "Resuscitating America: An Independent Voter's Guide to Restoring the American Dream" in 2011.