The presidential race was too close to call as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, flipping a critical battleground state that Donald Trump won four years ago and that could help determine which candidate wins the presidency.
It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Biden had 236 electoral votes to Trumps' 213, according to the Associated Press.
Many of the battleground states had yet to be called as of press time, including Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump won Texas, Florida, Iowa and Ohio, while Biden carried New Hampshire and Minnesota.
Earlier in the night Trump said, “Frankly, we did win this election” and vowed to take the election to the Supreme Court. His assertion of victory did not match the results and information available to the Associated Press.
“It ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” Biden said at a convention center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. “But we're feeling good about where we are.”
Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there was no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.
The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states.
The battle for power in the U.S. Senate tightened into Wednesday as Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, but suffered a setback in Alabama, and Republicans held their own in high-profile races in South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and Kansas.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged the uncertainty ahead even after he secured a seventh term in Kentucky, fending off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot in a costly campaign.
Despite fears of clashes at polling places, chaos sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and confusion due to disinformation and swiftly-changing voting rules, millions across the U.S. cast ballots in a historically contentious election with few problems.