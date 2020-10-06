The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
Candidates:
- Donald J. Trump (Rep)
- Joe Biden (Dem)
- Don Blankenship (Con)
- Rocky De La Fuente (Ind)
- Jo Jorgensen (Lib)
- Brock Pierce (Ind)
- Kanye West (Ind)
Biographical Information
Donald Trump:
- Incumbent
Joe Biden:
- Former Vice President of the United States
Questions
Note: Joe Biden is the only candidate to submit survey responses.
What actions would you take to balance public health and economic recovery in the US, both in light of COVID-19 and for the long term?
Joe Biden: It’s a false choice to think we have to choose between our public health and economy; they’re linked. On Day One, I’ll implement the COVID strategy I’ve laid out since March – surging testing and protective gear; distributing vaccines safely and free of politics; helping schools and small businesses cover costs; and getting state and local governments resources to keep educators, cops, and firefighters on the job. I’ll respect science and tell the truth, period. And I’ll build our economy back better, creating millions of good-paying jobs. I’ll revitalize manufacturing, build a clean energy economy, and boost caregiving – easing the squeeze on working families, providing paid leave, and getting caregivers the respect and pay they deserve.
What is the most important issue facing our country and how do you plan to address it during your first 100 days in office?
Joe Biden: Pandemic. Recession. Racial injustice. Climate change. We’re facing historic crises; we have to tackle them all at once. Character and experience count. I’ll listen to scientists, tell the truth, and make sure we’re never so unprepared for a pandemic again. I’ll expand the Affordable Care Act, lowering costs and making health care a right for all. I’ll build our economy back better, and make racial equity central to recovery. In these crises, we have an enormous opportunity, if we come together. As President, I’ll draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do. That's a president’s job: to represent us all. To take responsibility. To protect the nation. To unite and to heal.
How will you address racial injustice in our country on day one of your administration?
Joe Biden: America is at an inflection point. It’s past time to end our inequities and deal with the denial of our nation’s promise to too many for too long. I’ll fight to end the health inequities that COVID-19 amplifies; and give every child the same strong start in life by offering universal Pre-K, tripling funding for Title I schools, and making public college debt-free for most families. I’ll make racial equity central to our recovery, closing the racial wealth and income gaps, boosting home ownership, and investing in communities and entrepreneurs of color – building a stronger, more inclusive middle class for the future. And, I’ll work for real police reform and invest in shifting our criminal justice focus from incarceration to prevention.
What aspects of our current immigration policy will your administration address first?
Joe Biden: My immigration policy is built around keeping families together. It’s past time to reform our broken system, restoring family unification and diversity as its core pillars. As President, I’ll reverse Trump’s assault on our values on Day One, ending his cruel border policies that rip children from their mothers’ arms. I’ll act immediately to protect Dreamers and their families, and invest real political capital in finally delivering legislative immigration reform, with a roadmap to citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented people who already do so much to make our communities strong. We have to enforce our laws, but in a way that’s humane, respects due process, honors our values, and sees the big picture.
What will you do over the long term to ensure access to quality healthcare for all?
Joe Biden: This pandemic makes clear: All Americans need access to quality, affordable health insurance. That’s why I’ll protect and build on the Affordable Care Act. I helped to secure the final key votes to pass that landmark law, protecting 100 million Americans who can no longer be turned away or denied coverage for pre-existing conditions, and bringing coverage to 20 million more. As President, I’ll build on that progress with a public option and lower health care and prescription drug costs. I’ll make all COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines free; double funding for community health centers that are so often on the frontlines of care; and much more.