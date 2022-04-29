BOISE — The three GOP rivals for Idaho Secretary of State faced off again in a televised debate tonight Thursday night – their second this week – differing on the secretary’s role with regard to voter turnout, election integrity and more.
It was another lively exchange highlighting differences between the three hopefuls, state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene; state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. Idaho Press news partner KTVB hosted the debate and the full video is available for viewing at KTVB.COM.
While both Moon and McGrane said voter education and encouraging Idahoans to vote would be high priorities should they be elected Secretary of State, Souza said, “I have a different look at that. I do not think that it is the Secretary of State’s or even the county clerk’s role to increase turnout for any one party or even turnout in general. That is the role of the partisan groups, the special interest groups, people who are very supportive of a candidate or a ballot measure. That’s what they are supposed to be doing.”
“What the role of the secretary is, is to make sure the election laws are enforced and they are clear, and they are understood by all the citizens,” Souza said, “and let the special interest groups bring out their voters.”
Increasing turnout has long been a major push for past Idaho secretaries of state, which has resulted in everything from billboards to public service announcements, online videos, and outreach to Idaho schools.
Moon said increasing turnout would be “huge in my priorities,” and her focus would be on “youth understanding how the process works.” She recounted past involvement in school outreach programs that educated high school students nearing voting age about civics and the voting process. “We need to get back to that, the education,” she said, “making that front and center in our students’ lives.”
McGrane said, “I would continue to do what I have been doing. … I agree with Rep. Moon in terms of education for voters, getting the information out.”
He said, “Most of you watching recently received a postcard in the mail informing you of the opportunity you have to vote in the May 17 election. I think that’s an important part of the process, whether it’s from the Secretary of State or whether it’s from thee county clerks, is to make sure voters are informed when they have the opportunity to vote, and give them the tools.”
He noted a project he’s worked on in Ada County “providing a tool not only to look up a voter’s polling location, but voters can go to our website and look up their specific ballot, so that they can make informed and educated decisions on who they’re voting for. … One of the things I’d love to see as Secretary of State is expansion of voter information to the public.”
McGrane pointed out that Idaho currently sends out voter information, including arguments for and against, for constitutional amendments that appear on the ballot, but not information about candidates appearing on the ballot. “Many of you watching have received guides in other states, and it’s one of the most common requests that we get in the clerk’s office,” he said. “So as Secretary of State, I would continue that education expansion of awareness for all registered voters in the state of Idaho.”
The Idaho Secretary of State oversees the state's election process. Here's some of what the candidates had to say in the debate about election integrity and security:
Moon talked about an election reform bill she brought forward, which passed the House but died in the Senate. She said it would have dealt with voter identification as well as proof of residency and citizenship. Moon's bill also would have prohibited the personal identification affidavit, a sworn statement voters can sign at the polls if they do not have identification with them.
"We have smaller issues in this state, not as large as the battleground states that we saw in the 2020 election," she said. "However, if we don't take care of these small issues, they become big issues if we let them go."
Souza said she is a member of the Honest Elections Project, which is "a dozen legislators across the nation. I'm the only one that's not from a swing state. It is wonderful to meet with these people twice a year and with election experts and learn about what happened in those swing states that we did not see coming our way in Idaho. They did not see it coming to their states. We have a chance to learn from them and improve our security of our elections."
Souza cited a Heritage Foundation scorecard that ranked Idaho 38th out of the 50 states for election integrity, with Georgia ranking first. Souza also touted a bill passed this year that gives the Idaho Legislature the legal ability to intervene in court cases that might have to do with our existing election laws.
McGrane said, "I believe Idaho stands out when it comes to our elections, both in their security and in terms of their access." He said. "Too often there are groups back East that think everyone lives close, but we all know out here in the West, we don't. Idaho's Legislature has made our laws to fit Idaho, and I think that's so important to the integrity of our elections, and I'm proud to be part of the system that we have here."
McGrane said Idaho needs to continue to build on training for clerks and election workers all over the state. He also mentioned cyber security, something that's now a major component of election security, but was not just a couple of decades ago.
He also said Idaho needs to make sure voting is accessible, and that every registration that comes through is validated against Social Security, corrections and motor vehicle records to make sure people are qualified to vote. McGrane called early in-person voting, which he has pushed to expand, the most secure form of voting, while also a great convenience to voters whose daytime workplace isn't near their home voting precinct.
The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Shawn Keenan in November, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
KTVB staff contributed to this report.