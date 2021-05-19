Nampa school board Chairwoman Kim Rost will keep her position after only 27% of voters on Tuesday supported a recall.
Three highway district commissioners lost their seats to challengers.
In the Canyon County Highway District, Randy Wood succeeded over incumbent John McEvoy. The commission in 2019 had asked McEvoy to resign when he was jailed on a probation violation stemming from a 2013 criminal case regarding his property on Kcid Road.
“He’s been an outstanding board member,” district Director Dave Jones told the Idaho Press at the time, but the challenges in McEvoy’s personal life concerned the commissioners that it would reflect negatively on the board.
McEvoy received 24% of the vote on Tuesday.
In the Golden Gate Highway District, incumbent David Lincoln lost to Andy Bishop, and Chairman Virgil Holsclaw lost to Ed Leavitt.
Kuna Library District voters selected Bobbie Sailer and Rachel Byington as their library board trustees, and Meridian Library District voters selected Tyler Ricks and Laura Knutson.
Rost was the second Nampa school board member to survive a recall in two months.
Petitioners argued Rost, the sole board member in September to vote for a hybrid model rather than a fully online one, ignored scientific and medical guidance. They also claimed she targeted Superintendent Paula Kellerer by questioning Kellerer giving herself and staff members coronavirus-related stipends without first getting board approval, Idaho Education News reported. Trustees ratified the stipends later that month, including one for Kellerer, on a 5-0 vote.
Rost, in her statement on the ballot, said her volunteer service for the district has been “unwavering” over the past 16 years.
“As Board Chair, I ensured Trustees received information from doctors, psychologists, counselors, law enforcement, parents, and teachers prior to making decisions,” her ballot statement reads. “All of my actions have been in accordance with Idaho Laws and Trustee Code of Ethics, with counsel by the Idaho School Board Association or legal counsel when required. … My goal as a Trustee has always been transparency and accountability with the families of this community at the forefront of my mind.”
ELECTION RESULTS
Canyon County Highway Commissioner Sub District 1
• Jay Gibbons — 1,065 (96.99%)
Canyon County Highway Commissioner Sub District 2
• Randy Wood — 994 (75.47%)
• John McEvoy — 316 (23.99%)
Golden Gate Highway Commissioner Sub District 1
• Andy Bishop — 229 (56.54%)
• David Lincoln — 172 (42.47%)
Golden Gate Highway Commissioner Sub District 2
• Ed Leavitt — 216 (54.82%)
• Virgil Holsclaw — 175 (44.42%)
Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 4 Recall
• Against recalling Kim Rost — 631 (73.29%)
• For recalling Kim Rost — 230 (26.71%)
Kuna Library Trustees (vote for two)
• Bobbie Sailer — 222 (38.61%)
• Rachel Byington — 207 (36.00%)
• Liz Caldwell — 146 (25.39%)
Meridian Library Trustees (vote for two)
• Tyler Ricks — 626 (30.8%)
• Laura Knutson — 518 (25.5%)
• Jody Richael — 494 (24.3%)
• Becky McKinstry — 397 (19.5%)
Results are from Ada and Canyon counties and are unofficial until canvassed by the boards of commissioners.