Voting at Ada County Elections office

A voter hands a ballot to an election worker at the Ada County Elections office, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The next election on Aug. 25 features supplemental levy measures from West Ada and Middleton school districts.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Check back here throughout the night after polls close at 8pm for live results from the Ada County Election Office. 

Tags

Load comments