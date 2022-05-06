Editor's Note: This is the first of three-part series
Fourth-term Idaho Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, is the Senate’s assistant majority leader and co-chair of the Child Protection Oversight Committee. She’s served on the joint budget committee, sponsored major legislation to reform Idaho’s foster care system and create a state Oil and Gas Commission, and is currently the only woman in the Senate’s Republican leadership team.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, a sixth-term senator, chairs the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee. An attorney, he’s co-chaired two interim committees on property taxes and this year floated legislation to sharply reduce homeowners’ property taxes while boosting Idaho’s sales tax.
Though the two have been Senate colleagues for years, they’re running against each other in the May GOP primary, thanks to redistricting, along with two other GOP hopefuls, Jordan Marques and Kayla Dunn, all vying for a single seat.
In addition to pitting incumbents against each other, redistricting to reflect the Treasure Valley’s growth created a slew of open legislative seats without incumbents, opening things up for newcomers or office-switchers this year. All told, the Treasure Valley picked up an additional legislative district from the shifts – one Senate seat and two in the House – and this year’s elections include 11 open seats in the Treasure Valley.
But the new version of District 9 ended up with two incumbent senators, and there’s not room for more than one.
It's one of two Treasure Valley Senate races and two House contests that will see face-offs between incumbents in the primary; the Idaho Press will profile the other Senate race and the two House matchups tomorrow in the second and third installments of this series.
Here’s a look at the backgrounds and the top issues of each of the four candidates for Senate in District 9:
ABBY LEE
Lee was first elected to the Idaho Senate in 2014, defeating longtime GOP Sen. Monty Pearce of New Plymouth, who had risen to chair the Senate Resources Committee but also came under scrutiny for his involvement in oil and gas leases at the same time his committee considered legislation on those. Lee was voted in to her current leadership position by her Senate GOP colleagues. The current associate vice president of college and public relations at Treasure Valley Community College, she is a graduate of Brigham Young University who holds a master’s degree in instructional and performance technology and is currently completing her PhD in public policy and administration at Boise State University.
In the Senate, Lee has successfully sponsored legislation on topics ranging from foster care to oil and gas policies. She’s also backed investments in education and served on the joint budget committee before being elected to leadership. “One of the things I’m most proud of is the work that we’ve been able to do on child welfare and foster care reform, and bringing transparency to that process,” she said. “I’m just grateful that we changed that conversation in the Legislature.” This year, she crafted the Endangered Person Emergency Management Alert Act, which beefed up Idaho’s emergency alert system after the disappearance of 5-year-old Michael Vaughn of Fruitland highlighted gaps in Idaho’s Amber Alert system.
If elected to another term, Lee said, “I hope we can really have some outcomes on all the conversations about property tax. I would like to repeal the grocery tax, and I really am about fully funding our police and backing the blue in Idaho, and that includes making sure that we have strong anti-drug laws.”
Lee lists her top three issues as economy and property taxes; quality education; and supporting law enforcement.
Asked why voters should choose her over Rice, she said, “I consider him a good legislator, but for my district, I am an ardent protector of local control and I have voted against things that hurt our cities and our counties.” She noted that her new district includes 80% of her old district, and said many local officials “said ‘please run, because many of his proposals really hurt our locals.’” She noted her vote against HB 389 in 2021, of which Rice was the Senate sponsor. “I voted against that last year at the request and pleading of my cities,” she said. “I also oppose raising the sales tax. Living in a border community next to a state that has no sales tax, that is a competitive disadvantage and almost a death knell for the businesses that operate in Payette and Washington and parts of Canyon County. I truly vote to protect local control.”
JIM RICE
An attorney, Rice was first appointed to the Senate in 2012 to fill a vacancy; he subsequently was elected five times. He currently chairs the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee. A graduate of Melba High School, Rice attended Brigham Young University earned his law degree from William Howard Taft University Law School in Santa Ana, California.
In the Senate, Rice has focused on tax policy. “I’ve been very successful in reducing the tax burden on Idaho families,” he said. This year, as the Senate tax chairman, he was the Senate sponsor of HB 436, which lowered Idaho’s individual and corporate income tax rates plus provided one-time rebates; it’s the largest tax cut in state history. He also was the Senate sponsor of last year’s major property tax bill, the controversial HB 389 from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, which paired business tax breaks and a small increase in the homeowner’s exemption with new limits on local government budgets and other changes. Rice also worked on successful legislation this year to shift public defense costs from counties to the state, aimed at property tax relief; and proposed legislation to cut homeowners’ property taxes by $750 million while raising Idaho’s sales tax by 1.85%, from 6% to 7.85% and increasing the grocery tax credit; that measure didn’t advance.
If elected to another term, Rice said he hopes to “make real reform that helps people to not have their homes subject to so much property tax.”
Rice lists his top three issues as cutting taxes; gun rights; and protecting property rights.
Asked why voters should choose him over Lee, Rice said, “The two of us have had different primary areas of focus, and I’ve always focused on the things that really make a difference in the family budget. I’ve focused on the tax policy that really makes the difference there.”
JORDAN MARQUES
A former heavy equipment and diesel mechanic who now operates a small gun manufacturing business in Payette called Watchdog Armory, Marques, 35, is making his first run for office. He moved to Idaho six years ago from the Central Valley in California. He had some college but didn’t earn a degree; back surgeries and related issues prompted him to switch occupations. He’s also a frequent visitor to the state Capitol during the legislative session, where he testifies on bills about gun rights, vaccines, child protection, and “just any general constitutional stuff,” he said.
Redistricting was among the factors that persuaded him to run for the Senate, after discussions with supporters. “We saw an opportunity with redistricting,” he said. “The senators from (districts) 11 and 9 were going to have to run against each other, so we saw an opportunity to maybe get somebody more conservative into that seat, with them kind of splitting the more establishment vote.”
Marques lists his top issues as fiscal conservatism, including tax reform and spending reductions; school choice and parental rights; and property rights/business deregulation.
KAYLA DUNN
Kayla Dunn is a Nevada transplant who describes herself as a Christian conservative, parental rights advocate and dedicated political activist for the past 10 years. She helped form “Take A Stand Now” in 2021 to push back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Idaho hospital workers during the pandemic. Dunn is a former substitute teacher and tutor with a business degree who says she helps her children run a bakery business.
Dunn, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, reported in the Idaho GOP Voter Guide candidate survey that she moved to Idaho for “work related reasons,” and was politically active in Nevada including door-knocking, poll-watching and get-out-the-vote efforts. Dunn testified to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s task force investigating education indoctrination in August on her opposition to critical race theory.
She lists her top issues as parental rights/educational choice; opposition to abortion; and rooting out “critical race theory and social justice teaching in schools.”
CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING
According to records from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, Rice has raised $67,344 in campaign funds but spent $68,723; Lee raised $13,265 and spent $13,027; Marques raised $6,778 and spent $4,163; and Dunn raised $2,003 and spent $1,611.
CAMPAIGN WEBSITES
Lee: abbyleeforidaho.us
Rice: jimriceidaho.com
Marques: marquesforidaho.com
Dunn: kayladunnidaho.com