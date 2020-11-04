Heading into Wednesday morning, Idaho Republicans were on track to retain dominant majorities in the Treasure Valley's state House of Representatives and Senate races, and with all Ada County precincts reporting, the GOP flipped District 15 House Seat B red after two years of Democratic control.
A surge in mail-in ballots combined with precincts located in North Idaho in the Pacific Time Zone reporting an hour later left many Idaho races in question early Wednesday morning. Still, a slew of contests that were either too close or more often too early to call cast little doubt over Republican control in the state Legislature.
West Boise’s District 15 has been a rare Idaho battleground in recent years. In 2018, Democrats flipped both House seats but lost the Senate race by six votes. In step with recent election cycles, the district offered three of the tightest races in the state, and full, unofficial results showed Republicans ahead in the race for House Seat B, which Democratic incumbent Jake Ellis flipped blue in 2018. Republican challenger Codi Galloway took a five-point lead over Ellis with 52.6% of the vote.
Additionally, District 15 incumbent Republican Sen. Fred S. Martin beat out Democrat Rick Just with 53% of ballots after staving off defeat in 2018 by just six votes, becoming the only Republican representing the district over the last two legislative sessions. First-term Seat A Rep. Steve Berch looked poised to hold on against Ellis’ 2018 challenger Patrick McDonald at the end of the night, pulling 50.6% to McDonald’s 47.8%.
In North Idaho’s District 5, Dan Foreman took an early 67.7% to 32.3% lead against incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Democrats backtracked noticeably in the district’s House races. For Seat A, an early gulf widened between two new candidates in Brandon Mitchell (R) and Dulce Kersting-Lark (D), with Mitchell stepping out to a 57% lead with 31 of 35 precincts reporting. Seeking reelection, House B Republican Caroline Nilsson Troy netted 70.6% of ballots counted to Democrat Renee Love’s 20.1%.
Aside from District 15, no other seats changed party control in Ada County. With thousands of ballots cast but no precincts fully reporting, Canyon County showed early dominance by Republicans; no GOP candidate in a legislative race held under 60% of the vote.
Full results from state legislative races are available on the Idaho Secretary of State's website, sos.idaho.gov.