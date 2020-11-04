Idaho Republicans retained dominant majorities in House of Representatives and Senate races this week, taking control of local Legislative District 15 House Seat B and East Idaho District 29 House Seat A.
Republicans already held 80% of the 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature before this election; the results bring the party’s dominance to 82% of seats. That’s 80% in the Senate, which remains unchanged; and 83% in the House, up from 80%.
West Boise’s District 15 has been a rare Idaho battleground in recent years. Democrat Jake Ellis flipped the seat blue in 2018, but lost it Tuesday to Republican Codi Galloway, who took 52.6% of the vote.
In the district's House Seat A, Rep. Steve Berch held his seat against Ellis’ 2018 challenger Patrick McDonald, pulling 50.6% to McDonald’s 47.8%.
In the Senate, District 15 incumbent Republican Sen. Fred S. Martin beat out Democrat Rick Just with 53% of ballots after staving off defeat in 2018 by just six votes.
In East Idaho, another House seat flipped Republican in District 29. Dustin Whitney Manwaring took down incumbent Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, with 53.8% of the vote. That was a 2018 rematch, after Abernathy nabbed the Seat A spot two years ago with 51% of the vote against then-incumbent Manwaring.
In North Idaho’s District 5, Dan Foreman took an early 67.7% lead against incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, but that lead dissipated as ballots were counted into Wednesday morning. Once all precincts reported, Nelson defended his seat, with 50.4% of the vote.
Aside from District 15, no other seats changed party control in Ada County. Republicans swept Canyon County's legislative races; no GOP candidate received less than 60% of their district vote.
FINAL, UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
District 9
- Senate
Sen. Abby Lee: 20,157 votes (incumbent), 100%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Ryan Kerby (incumbent): 20,008 votes, 100%
- Representative Seat A
Seat B Rep. Judy Boyle (incumbent): 17,678 votes, 78.36%
Allen Schmid: 4,882 votes, 21.64%
District 10
- Senate
Sen. Jim Rice (incumbent): 11,446 votes, 64.84%
Toni Ferro: 6,207 votes, 35.16%
- Representative Seat A
Julie Yamamoto: 11,854 votes, 67.44%
Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson: 5,722 votes, 32.56%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. Greg Chaney (incumbent): 11,375 votes, 65.4%
Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln: 6,019 votes, 34.6%
District 11
- Senate
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge (incumbent): 20,631 votes, 100%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Scott Syme (incumbent): 19,087 votes, 80.59%
Jacob Lowder: 4,596 votes, 19.41%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. Tammy Nichols (incumbent): 18,866 votes, 79.82%
Edward Savala: 4,770 votes, 20.18%
District 12
- Senate
Sen. Todd Lakey (incumbent): 14,509 votes, 69.91%
Chelle Gluch: 6,245 votes, 30.09%
- Representative Seat A
Bruce Skaug: 14,274 votes, 69.15%
Pat Day Hartwell: 6,369 votes, 30.85%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. Rick Youngblood: 17,278 votes, 100%
District 13
- Senate
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad (incumbent): 15,222 votes, 70.76%
Melissa Sue Robinson: 6,290 votes, 29.24%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Brent Crane: 15,068 votes, 69.95%
Jason Kutchma: 6,473 votes, 30.05%
- Representative Seat B
Ben Adams: 15,562 votes, 77.72%
Jess Smith: 4,460 votes, 22.28%
District 14
- Senate
Sen. C. Scott Grow (incumbent): 29,523 votes, 72.96%
Ellen Spencer: 10,942 votes, 27.04%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Mike Moyle: 28,605 votes, 71.16%
Cindy Currie: 11,591 votes, 28.84%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt (incumbent): 28,659 votes, 70.38%
Shelley Brock: 12,063 votes, 29.62%
District 15
- Senate
Sen. Fred Martin (incumbent): 12,009 votes, 52.99%
Rick Just: 10,654 votes, 47.01%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Steve Berch (incumbent): 11,567 votes, 50.59%
Patrick McDonald: 10,933 votes, 47.82%
David Hartigan: 365 votes, 1.6%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. Jake Ellis (incumbent): 10,785 votes, 47.39%
Codi Galloway: 11,975 votes, 52.61%
District 16
- Senate
Sen. Grant Burgoyne (incumbent): 15,128 votes, 62.3%
LeeJoe Lay: 9,154 votes, 37.70%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. John McCrostie (incumbent): 17,150 votes, 100%
- Representative Seat B
Colin Nash: 14,114 votes, 58.4%
Jacquelyn Davidson: 10,052 votes, 41.6%
District 17
- Senate
Ali Rabe: 12,891 votes, 61.79%
Gary Smith: 7,972 votes, 38.21%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. John Gannon (incumbent): 13,195 votes, 63.44%
Brittany Love: 7,604 votes, 36.56%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. Sue Chew (incumbent): 13,751 votes, 66.02%
Anthony Dephue: 7,079 votes, 33.98%
District 18
- Senate
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking (incumbent): 17,928 votes, 61.93%
Mark Bost: 11,022 votes, 38.07%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Ilana Rubel (incumbent): 17,645 votes, 61.2%
Gary Childe: 11,186 votes, 38.8%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Sen. Brooke Green (incumbent): 17,339 votes, 60.67%
Pete Thomas: 11,241 votes, 39.33%
District 19
- Senate
Seat B Rep. Melissa Wintrow: 21,344 votes, 68.6%
Aaron Tribble: 9,768 votes, 31.4%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Lauren Necochea (incumbent): 21,358 votes, 68.82%
Jim Feederle: 9,678 votes, 31.18%
- Representative Seat B
Chris Mathias: 20,940 votes, 67.79%
James Jacobson: 9,948 votes, 32.21%
District 20
- Senate
Sen. Chuck Winder (incumbent): 21,042 votes, 100%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Joe Palmer (incumbent): 16,795 votes, 62.43%
Pat Soulliere: 9,301 votes, 34.58%
Daniel Weston: 804 votes, 2.99%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. James Holtzclaw (incumbent): 17,488 votes, 65.72
Samantha Hager: 9,120 votes, 34.28%
District 21
- Senate
Sen. Regina Bayer (incumbent): 19,869 votes, 63.88%
Dawn Pierce: 11,235 votes, 36.12%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. Steven Harris: 19,731 votes, 63.69%
Donald Williamson: 11,249 votes, 36.31%
- Representative Seat B
Greg Ferch: 20,509 votes, 71.49%
Lisa Adams: 8,178 votes, 28.51%
District 22
- Senate
Sen. Lori Den Hartog (incumbent): 17,997 votes, 74.25%
Mik Lose: 6,242 votes, 25.75%
- Representative Seat A
Seat A Rep. John Vander Woude (incumbent): 17,451 votes, 72.14%
Diane Jensen: 6,739 votes, 27.86%
- Representative Seat B
Seat B Rep. Jason Monks: 17,547 votes, 73.18%
Nina Turner: 6,431 votes, 26.82%
Source: sos.idaho.gov.
Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink contributed to this story.