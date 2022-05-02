BOISE — Reclaim Idaho submitted its final thick stack of signatures on Monday in its drive to qualify its initiative to increase education funding in Idaho for the November ballot, and announced that it’s gathered nearly 97,000 signatures, far above the 64,945 required.
In addition, the initiative needs signatures from at least 6% of voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts; the group not only met that goal, it met it in 20 districts.
County clerks around the state now will complete the process of verifying that the signatures are valid ones from registered voters and match the voters’ current listed address. Already, clerks across the state have verified 51,000 of the signatures the group has collected.
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, said the grassroots group has been tracking valid signatures and reporting that 73% of those collected meet the criteria; if that holds, the measure would qualify for the November ballot with nearly 6,000 signatures to spare.
“Idaho is 50th out of 50 states for funding for education, but today we are giving the voters of Idaho a chance to do something about it,” Mayville declared, before leading a group of chanting supporters into the Ada County Elections Office in West Boise to present the final 508 signatures.
“The people of Idaho disagree about a whole lot of things, but there is at least one thing that the vast majority of Idahoans agree on,” he said, “every Idaho child deserves a quality education.”
If approved by voters, the initiative would raise income taxes on the state’s highest earners and corporations — the exact opposite of the Legislature’s direction on tax policy for the past two years — to put a more than $323 million dedicated boost each year into Idaho’s per-pupil spending on schools, which ranks lowest in the nation.
Reclaim Idaho is the grassroots group that first organized to successfully promote the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018. It’s now grown to a statewide network of hundreds of volunteers with three paid staffers and an annual budget of more than $160,000, nearly all from small individual donations averaging $40.
Mayville, a North Idaho native, political scientist with a Ph.D. from Yale and the author of a book about U.S. President John Adams, said the education funding proposal proved popular all around the state, in both rural and urban districts and with voters of varying political leanings.
This year, the Idaho Legislature lowered the top individual income tax rate from 6.5% to 6%, and also lowered the corporate tax rate from 6.5% to 6%. The initiative would create a new top tax bracket only for those who earn $250,000 or more in taxable income per year, or $500,000 for a married couple filing jointly, and tax just the portion that they earn over those amounts at a new rate of 10.925%. It also would raise the corporate income tax rate from the current 6% to 8%, the level it was at from 1987 to 2000.
County clerks now have 60 days to verify the signatures; then, the group must submit them to the Secretary of State’s office for the final review. “We believe that by mid-July, the Secretary of State will assign this initiative a place on the ballot,” Mayville said.
He thanked the more than 600 volunteers who circulated petitions, more than 3,000 donors, and others who supported the push.
“We will be building the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign almost immediately,” Mayville said.
Idaho has ranked at or near the bottom of states for per-pupil education spending for years. The latest U.S. Census figures, based on 2019 data, put Idaho dead last, with Utah, Arizona and Mississippi as the runners-up. The Census data found Idaho spends about 60% of the national average.