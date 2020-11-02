We did it — we made it to Election Day. For those casting ballots in Ada or Canyon County Tuesday, here's what you need to know.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Voters must go to the polling location that aligns with their precinct.
Canyon County will have 21 polling locations for 64 precincts on Election Day, and Ada County will have 135 serving 151 precincts. Both counties with have fewer polling locations than normal this year because of the difficulty recruiting poll workers during the pandemic.
To find your polling place, go to idahovotes.gov and enter in your address, or check with your county elections office:
- Canyon County: 208-454-7562; canyonco.org/elected-officials/clerk/elections
- Ada County: 208-287-6860; adacounty.id.gov/elections
Absentee ballots: Absentee ballots are due by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
If you have not mailed your absentee ballot yet, you can return it by hand to your county elections office:
- Canyon County Elections Office: 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell
- Ada County Elections Office: 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
Ada County voters can also drop off their absentee ballot to one of the following drop boxes:
- Eagle City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane
- Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
- Kuna City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.
- Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Absentee ballots cannot be returned to a polling location on Election Day.
Voters who changed their mind about voting absentee and wish to vote in person can do so at their voting precinct on Election Day. A poll worker will make the absentee ballot void and will give the voter a new ballot at the precinct.
Voter registration: The deadline to register to vote online has passed, but voters can register at their polling place on Election Day.
- You must be 18 by Election Day
- You must be a U.S. citizen
- You must have lived in your county for 30 days prior to Election Day
- Provide valid photo identification (state issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID)
- You must provide either a state ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number
- You must provide proof of residency (vehicle registration, current utility bill, bank statement, etc.)
- Felons may not register until they have completed the terms of their sentence
Voting in a time of COVID-19:
The Ada County Elections Office released the following information about steps it's taking to keep voters safe:
- Poll workers are required to wear personal protective equipment.
- Sanitizer, masks and single-use pencils are available at every polling location for voters. Commonly used surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Signs and markers will be displayed to remind voters to maintain 6 feet apart and wear a mask.
- Voters are expected to wear a mask but will not be turned away if they don't. Masks will be provided at the polling place.
Voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 may vote at Ada County's designated COVID voting site. Ada County Elections has partnered with Central District Health’s contact tracing program to provide these voters with information on how and where to vote.
Canyon County is encouraging masks for voters and poll workers but not requiring them. There will likely be signage at each polling location in the county, reminding voters to keep their distance from each other and also to encourage the wearing of masks or other face coverings, said Joe Decker, county spokesperson. The stylus pens and the voting equipment will be sanitized between each voter.
MORE INFORMATION
Learn about what's on your ballot: The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho this year to publish candidate surveys. To search by address for races on your ballot, visit vote411.org (survey results are also available in Spanish). You can also find local candidate surveys at idahopress.com/elections.
Results: Follow along at idahopress.com for results throughout Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning.
Conduct at the polls: Idaho law prohibits electioneering and campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place, including circulating handbills, soliciting signatures, blocking entrances or engaging in "any practice which interferes with the freedom of voters to exercise their franchise or disrupts the administration of the polling place." Violation of this law could result in an arrest and a misdemeanor charge that's punishable by a find of up to $1,000.
Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank and Rachel Spacek contributed.