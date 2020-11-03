NAMPA — College of Western Idaho trustees C.A. "Skip" Smyser and Mary Niland were in neck-and-neck races for reelection Tuesday night.
In Zone 1, Symser faced Samantha Guerrero. As of 10:45 p.m., with votes still being counted, Guerrero had 122,986 votes in Ada and Canyon counties, or 55%, and Symser had 100,001 votes, or 45%.
Symser is the current CWI board chairman and a former state legislator. Guerrero campaigned in part on addressing the college's need to grow "serving as the bridge for CWI to allow new people to lead the college and transition to a new generation," according to her campaign Facebook page.
In Zone 3, Niland was in a tighter race against CWI alumna April Baylon-Mendoza. As of 10:45 p.m., Niland had received 103,798 votes, or 49%, and Baylon-Mendoza had received 108,575 votes, or 51%. These results are incomplete, as the counting continued into the night.
Niland helped establish CWI in 2007, when she was appointed as a founding trustee. Baylon-Mendoza wants to push for the college to build facilities on the land it already owns to address the limited space issues students and staff are facing, according to her candidate survey this fall.
Retiring Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb ran unopposed for the third trustee seat on the ballot, in Zone 5, currently held by outgoing trustee Mark Dunham.
CWI trustees are elected from zones within the CWI district, which covers Ada and Canyon counties. Citizens in both counties vote for commissioners in all zones.
The college employed over 1,000 staff members and served over 31,000 students in fiscal year 2019, according to its website. Its fiscal year 2020 budget is $71.6 million.