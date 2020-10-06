The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
Description: College of western Idaho Commissioners are elected from zones within the CWI District, which covers Ada and Canyon counties. Citizens in Ada and Canyon counties vote for commissioners in all zones.
College of Western Idaho, Zone 1
Name: Samantha Guerrero
Name: CA Skip Smyser
- Party: Non
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Parma, 83660
- Campaign Phone: (208) 722-6658
Questions:
Q: 1. What are the most important challenges facing College of Western Idaho and how do you propose to address them?
Samantha Guerrero: Did not submit a survey response.
CA Skip Smyser: Growth, pandemic and affordability for all. Being nimble and able to change course quickly has helped CWI with dealing with growth and the circumstances surrounding the Corona Virus Pandemic. The quality faculty, staff and Administration have done a top notch job adapting our campus to an online education with a blend of face to face learning and online offerings. Affordability has been addressed by not raising tuition during my four years as a trustee and enhancing scholarships.
Q: 2. What specific qualification do you have to effectively address these challenges?
CA Skip Smyser: As a former legislator, city atty., deputy atty. general and practicing atty., I have gained a wealth of experience and knowledge in dealing with governmental institutions such as CWI. I have learned that bringing people together is the only way to solve complex problems. As Chair of the Board of Trustees, I have and will continue to champion transparency and openness in Government. By listening to faculty, staff, students and the Admin., I am able to draw upon their expertise and find solutions
Q: 3. How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
CA Skip Smyser: Ad a small business owner, active church member, one who is active in various civic groups, I am constantly out amongst my constituents and friends. I am easily accessible and will continue to be so. Living in Canyon County and having a business in Ada County allows me to interact with the people that make up the CWI district. CWI is an institution that our entire community should be proud of. Watching a graduate walk across the stage to accept their diploma is very satisfying.
College of Western Idaho, Zone 3
Name: April D Baylon-Mendoza
- Party: Non
- Website: facebook.com/AprilforCWI
Name: Mary Niland
- Party: Non
- Incumbent
Questions:
Q: 1. What are the most important challenges facing College of Western Idaho and how do you propose to address them?
April D Baylon-Mendoza: CWI is one of the largest higher education institutions in the State of Idaho. But we are severely hampered by lack of space - this makes it harder to deliver education and it makes it harder for students to build a community where they feel supported. I would address this by pushing the college to build on the land we already own and get community members and students involved in advocating for the kind of community college they want to see in the Treasure Valley.
Mary Niland: Did not submit a survey response.
Q: 2. What specific qualification do you have to effectively address these challenges?
April D Baylon-Mendoza: I’ve worked in management for the last 15 years of my professional life. I am familiar with the needs of a large organization and often the biggest need is to change the culture and inspire others to improve it too. I also have three degrees from CWI, as well as my degree from Boise State. So I understand what it’s like to access the services at CWI and I know how much students need support. It’s time for the CWI to take it to the next level and I’m up to the challenge.
Q: 3. How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
April D Baylon-Mendoza: I will use social media and services like online forums and video calls to build community with students - and we need services like these to be intentionally implemented by the college and the board in order to serve students and be in touch with their needs.
College of Western Idaho, Zone 5
Name: Cherie Buckner-Webb
- Party: Non
(Uncontested)