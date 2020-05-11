The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters to conduct candidate surveys for the May 19 primary. You may also search for your ballot items by address, at vote411.org. Candidates were responsible for grammar and spelling, and answers were limited to 500 characters.
Idaho State Senate District 22
Uncontested primaries
- Republican: Lori Den Hartog, Meridian
- Democrat: Mik Lose, Kuna
Candidates will be invited to participate in this fall's general election guide.
Idaho State House District 22 A
Uncontested primaries
- Democrat: Diane Jensen, Kuna
Republican primary
Chris Bruce, Kuna
- Campaign Phone: (208) 615-5839
- Campaign Website: brucefor22.com
- Twitter: @ChrBr007
- Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/ChrisForKuna
John Vander Woude, Nampa
- Campaign Website: http://www.vanderwoudeforidaho.com
- Campaign Facebook: John Vander Woude for Idaho
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Chris Bruce: I want to bring the people’s voice back to the capital, loud and clear. People feel like no one listens. Elected officials have their own agenda that supersedes the people’s. Heavily reduce property taxes. Property taxes are out of control.But again,nothing was done in 2020. We must direct our efforts toward relieving the plight of educators.We ask our teachers to be part parent,counselor,disciplinarian and teacher. We need to make sure they are more than adequately compensated for this position
John Vander Woude: My top priority next session will again be finding property tax relief for my constituents. With the unprecedented growth our district has experienced, property tax has skyrocketed, making home prices unaffordable for many of my constituents. Some are even being priced out of their homes they’ve held for decades.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Chris Bruce: I spend a lot of time in our community. From talking with business owners as a board member for the chamber of commerce or participating on the superintendent’s advisory council for the school district. I hear our community. As a mortgage banker I help people manage their finances to get them in a place to purchase a home. (including reduce spending or paying off debt) I know this is needed at the state level.
John Vander Woude: During my time serving in the Idaho House of Representatives, I have held various leadership positions. Currently, I am the Chair of the House Environment, Energy, & Technology Committee. I am a self-employed small business owner and farmer and I have lived in the District for 40 years. I’m also a U.S. Army Veteran and an active community and church member, including 16 years of service on the Nampa Christian School Board.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Chris Bruce: I am passionate about education. Education funding is a multifaceted issue. More than a one sentence fix. I am sure we can find a comprehensive solution, but we need to have an open-minded discussion about any funding model for education. The most important part of this puzzle is to “fund the kid”. But we all know it is not what you make its what you spend.
John Vander Woude: I will support legislation that provides for more freedom for schools to use their funding as they see fit without strings attached by the state. We also need to alter the way we are funding schools. The money should follow the child, rather than being allocated to classrooms without regard to the actual needs of students
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Chris Bruce: I believe we have a lack of funding, overcrowding, sentencing & high recidivism. All play a role in the unique situation we now find our prison system in. Sentencing reform is the key and should be addressed. Mandatory jail sentences are not one size fits all. This initial response impacts all the issues I just listed. I believe punishment should fit the crime. But as state leaders we need to set the guidelines. People’s lives are being impacted for many more years than just the initial sentence
John Vander Woude: Idaho has a high recidivism rate, meaning that too many people return to prison after serving their initial sentence. Prior to their release, inmates should receive training to boost job skills so they are ready to enter the workforce, secure a job to provide for themselves, and not fall into the same habits that landed them in jail.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Chris Bruce: Our great state is growing. With that bringing some amazing healthcare providers. I believe we need to have more competitive options for health insurance which could improve the affordability.
John Vander Woude: Idaho has a severe shortage of doctors in general, but especially in the rural parts of our state. With the aging population we have in rural Idaho, we need to incentivize doctors to practice where they are most needed.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Chris Bruce: It has never been more important to keep the money you earn in your pocket. I am committed to aggressively pursuing property tax relief. I would like to reduce income tax and move to a consumption basis. We need to reduce mandated taxes. With sales tax people can control the taxes they pay by their spending habits.
John Vander Woude: As I mentioned above, property taxes in Idaho need a huge overhaul. In addition, we should always seek opportunities to lower all taxes, including income, sales, and property taxes, by reducing government spending. The Legislature should also routinely review all sales tax exemptions to make sure the intended benefit has actually been realized.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Chris Bruce: I support in person elections. This is one of the most important things for our country.
John Vander Woude: Idaho has a very efficient and sound voting process, so I do not support any changes at this moment.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Chris Bruce: We are behind the curve. We need to stop pushing this issue off and hit it head on. If you look at the compass report for our state, it’s already growing faster than expected. We will need to keep up with funding maintaining and upgrading our infrastructure. If you use Idaho roads you need to fund the maintenance. (fuel tax, registration, Heavy trucks by mileage etc.)
John Vander Woude: Idaho must figure out other revenue sources, besides the gas tax, to fund roads. Maintaining existing infrastructure and building new roads is a necessary function of government, but with the increase in vehicle efficiency, gas tax no longer adequately funds our responsibilities.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Chris Bruce: I am open to having a discussion on it. My goal is to lower the overall tax burden of the people.
John Vander Woude: No, I don’t support any measure that would add additional tax burdens to Idahoans.
Idaho State House District 22 B
Republican primary
Jason A Monks, Meridian
- Campaign Website: www.monksforidaho.com
- Campaign Facebook: Jason Monks for Idaho
Heidi Sorenson, Kuna
- Campaign Phone: (208) 870-8168
- Campaign Website: http://www.heidi4house.com
Uncontested primaries
- Democrat Nina Turner, Kuna
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Jason A Monks: The greatest accomplishment that I could achieve as a legislator would be to have my family, friends, neighbors, the people of District 22, and the entire state of Idaho proud of my service. I will consider my legislative career a failure regardless of what bills I get passed if I don’t serve with honesty and integrity.
Heidi Sorenson: If elected my goal is to keep Idaho conservative. What that means to me is to keep our freedoms including, but not limited to 2nd Amendment rights, lower property taxes, and improving laws to protect the unborn. I see progressive and even liberal ideologies seep into our state and this absolutely needs to stop.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Jason A Monks: As an adult, I have worked in the construction industry, the high-tech corporate world, and I am currently a small business owner. I have coached more than 30 different sports teams and I have volunteered for my church and community for years. I am a husband and a father to 8 kids, 4 of which are adopted. These experiences have allowed me to gain a deep understanding of how different sectors of our state work and have also contributed to me becoming the Idaho House Assistant Majority Leader.
Heidi Sorenson: Nursing school was one of the most challenging things I have accomplished. During the course of my classes I was able to learn how to study the material and excel. Not only did I have to put hours of hard work in every day to learn the material, I had to learn a completely different way to study in order to achieve my goal. While I do not know everything there is to know about the legislative process, I plan on applying these same techniques in order to be the best representative that I can be,
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Jason A Monks: I would like to see the school funding formula changed. Our current system is classroom-based system. A lot of work has been put into changing the current system to a student-based system. This change would allow money to be appropriated based on the number of students and their specific needs, rather than basing it on the number of classrooms. Money needs to completely follow the children and parents should have the freedom to choose the school system that is best for their child.
Heidi Sorenson: I believe the decision of an education location should be in the hands of the parents and not in the hands of local or federal government. I believe vouchers for school choice should be considered. Education is extremely important and for the decision of where to attend classes to be in the hands of anyone but the parents is a violation of the freedom we should all be enjoying.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Jason A Monks: The problem with Idaho’s prison system is sadly a reflection of current issues impacting our society as a whole. One of the reasons our prisons are overcrowded is because of the breakdown of the family unit. A child’s home environment is the most important indicator of whether or not a child will end up incarcerated. If we want to keep our prisons from being overcrowded, we need to recognize the importance of children being raised in a loving home and having positive role models in their lives.
Heidi Sorenson: - no response -
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Jason A Monks: America’s healthcare system is still the envy of the world. However, the more governmental influence there is on our system, the worse it becomes. For example, the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, required an additional 2.3% excise tax on all medical equipment. Raising the cost of medical equipment, such as ventilators, reduces the supply. Reducing and eliminating governmental rules and regulations associated with healthcare will reduce the cost and increase the quality and quantity available.
Heidi Sorenson: - no response -
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Jason A Monks: I would like to see the elimination of all property taxes or a significant reduction in the total amount of money collected from property taxes. Property taxes are a leftover vestige of the feudal system. Today, we are still required to pay tribute to the government, or we risk losing our land. As long as we are required to pay property taxes, we can never truly own land. I would prefer to see property taxes shifted to a consumption tax or a hybrid of increased income and sales tax.
Heidi Sorenson: - no response -
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Jason A Monks: I would like to require that in order to vote, you must provide identification. Currently in Idaho, you do not have to show identification to vote; you simply sign to affirm that you are who you say you are. Identification is required for just about everything else. Voting is one of the most important privileges we have and the process should be secure. I would also like to see Idaho enforce our constitution when it comes to voting in the proper location.
Heidi Sorenson: I 100 (incomplete response)
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Jason A Monks: We need an alternative way to fund our growing transportation needs. Our current system relies on fuel taxes which is considered a “dying tax”. The amount of gasoline purchased in Idaho has slightly increased while the number of vehicles on the roads and the number of miles driven has dramatically increased. Cars are becoming more efficient and the number of electric vehicles in Idaho is increasing. I think the best system to fund transportation in the future will be a user-based system.
Heidi Sorenson: - no response -
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Jason A Monks: I support local government’s ability to explore various funding options for specific projects. However, it is critical that sufficient sideboards are in place to ensure that larger communities can’t override the will and needs of the smaller communities. For example, I would not support a new taxing district covering multiple communities such as Meridian and Kuna that would allow the larger population of Meridian to force a tax on Kuna.
Heidi Sorenson: - no response -