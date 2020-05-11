The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters to conduct candidate surveys for the May 19 primary. You may also search for your ballot items by address, at vote411.org. Candidates were responsible for grammar and spelling, and answers were limited to 500 characters.
Idaho State Senate District 16
Uncontested primaries:
Democrat: Grant Burgoyne, Boise
Republican: LeeJoe Lay, Boise
- Campaign Phone: 602-0544
- Website: http://LeeJoe.Org
- Facebook page: LeeJoe Lay regular guy
- Facebook: LeeJoe Lay
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Grant Burgoyne: - no survey response -
LeeJoe Lay: Equality, without special rights for special individuals or special companies or special groups of any kind. Enforcing the founders ideas that all men are created equal, that rights are inalienable.
There is nothing special about me that makes my voice more important than yours.
This questionnaire was created by the league of women voters, as if women stereotypical group with interests that are somehow different then the rest of the population.
Everyone is essential.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
LeeJoe Lay: It is apparent to me that politicians are not prepared for any real responsibility. Herding cattle and being born to privilege obviously doesn't prepare....Lawyers only know how to talk and obfuscate, never act and do.
I've run big budgets, large crews, impossible work, horrible locations and huge jobs, but I never put up with crap, so I'm probably not prepared. My work gets done and everybody benefits.
Q: 3 What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
LeeJoe Lay: Pay special-ed teachers more!!! They work the hardest, love the most and are burnt out the fastest.
I would reduce some of the bureaucratic overhead in the state University system. The state universities and faculty appear to have a little too much time and money to concentrate on there actual purpose of teaching facts without alternative agendas.
I would support decentralization of the public sector education unions because I believe that the individuals are more important than thier masters.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and how would you address those?
LeeJoe Lay: Ending private sector prisons. The profit model encourages guards to provoke prisoners into bad behavior resulting in longer stays in private prisons because an early or a paroled release reduces income for prison operators it's a horrible idea.
Second: reducing sentencing and sentencing guidelines for minor crimes and investing heavily in mental illness assistance:
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho 's most important health care system needs and how would you address those?
LeeJoe Lay: The most important thing in healthcare is that it be allowed to follow the free market model. Health insurance companies and the entire industry have become bloated and non-market centered due to the abundance of money that flows freely through the health insurance companies. That money allows for extremely overpriced goods and services because individual customers do not get to select based on opportunity cost. Health insurance has destroyed the interaction between customer and seller.
Q: 6 What changes to income, sales, and property tax policies would you support?
LeeJoe Lay: Repeal the property tax: it's regressive, penalizes the poor and is only in place because Bank lobbyists want their share of the credit card transaction fee of the extra 6% on groceries.
I would end local jurisdictions abilities to raise property taxes by more than inflation. Boise city council has automatically raised taxes 3% every year even though inflation has been at 1 to 2%. Now they have a slush fund of your money with no intention to give it back.
Q: 7 What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
LeeJoe Lay: I support the status quo.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities for Idaho in the next 20 years and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
LeeJoe Lay: Funding priorities include making a stable tax base for roads, including instituting a mileage tax because electric vehicles and super efficient cars don't pay much in gas tax. this includes regionalizing the state transportation board too keep funds in the areas in which they were raised so that they can't be stolen by other areas of Idaho thereby benefiting members of my district more.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
LeeJoe Lay: Nope, taxed enough already.
Boise already abuses it's property tax completely and perpetually.
Idaho State House District 16 A
Uncontested Democratic primary:
John McCrostie, Boise
Idaho State House District 16 B
Uncontested Republican primary:
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson, Boise
- Campaign Phone: (208) 841-5257
- Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JackieDavidson4Idaho/
- Twitter: @Jackie4Idaho
Democratic primary:
Colin Nash, Boise
- Campaign Phone: (208) 546-9004
- Website: http://colinforidaho.com
- Facebook page: facebook.com/nash4idaho or Colin Nash for Idaho
Geoff Stephenson, Boise
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I hope to ensure less government, lower taxes, and secured family values. Above that, I would like to raise awareness in the medical industry. I believe insurance rates are too high and are a burden to employers and individuals. Also I would like to raise awareness that insurance doesn't cover natural health remedies. From experience, I have found natural doctors to be more healing, yet insurance won't cover it. I believe that is something to talk about.
Colin Nash: I'm running because the things that keep me up at night are not priorities in the existing Idaho Legislature. I worry about whether we'll be able to afford my son's health care to manage his chronic illness, if Boise will remain a place our family can afford to call our home, and if my children's school has the resources to give them an excellent education. These are issues that nearly every working-class Idaho family is facing, and they need real representation and advocacy in our Legislature.
Geoff Stephenson: I hope to pass legislation that will create a uniform procedure for the expungement of non-violent crimes after a reasonable period of good behavior, as exists in many other states. Also to legalize marijuana in a way that allows only small scale production and prevents large corporate interests from monopolizing the industry. We should also repeal the law that allows people to sacrifice the lives of their children to prove their faith in God.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I have lived in Idaho (Boise) for 40 years. I have seen the city and taxes grow. I have been a small business owner in Boise since 1986. I have had a lot of leadership experience in the valley. I love this town and don't want it to be destroyed by increased taxes (especially property taxes), and extreme regulation. While I am not a seasoned politician, I can provide a fresh outlook on issues that I believe will enhance our state. I am conservative and cherish the freedoms Idaho brings.
Colin Nash: I understand that Idahoans' needs are diverse and broad, and cannot wait to be addressed by someone who will have to learn the ropes on the job. Having worked at the Statehouse in a supporting role for three legislative sessions, I am prepared to hit the ground running because I know the stakes and I've built the relationships necessary to help me effectively advocate for my constituents.
Geoff Stephenson: Law degree from the University of Idaho.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: Quality education is my priority for education. This means quality teachers. I believe that teacher pay should be increased and administration should be decreased. I am for funding for vouchers for those who want their children to have a more specialized education.
Colin Nash: We have barely recovered from education cuts from the last recession, and state leaders have been recently setting the stage for a 5% cut next year. I oppose this, and would like to see Idaho buck the distinction of being 49th in per pupil education spending. We need to update the archaic funding formula and provide school districts with more flexibility on how they can spend dollars, but should do so with new money, to avoid creating winners and losers.
Geoff Stephenson: None.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I would like to see more rehabilitation programs so that those in prison can be released with skills to provide for themselves and family. Training for the guards is also important. If there are inmates that were incarcerated with lengthy times for non-serious offenses, let's work to get them released.
Colin Nash: Almost 2 in 3 Idaho inmates are serving a prison sentence for probation or parole violations, the highest rate in the country. This is causing us to have to send thousands of prisoners out of state, hurting their ability to reconnect with their communities upon reentry. We should prioritize prison time for those who are at risk of violence, employ shorter community supervision terms, and make it mandatory for the state to give credit for time served on probation or parole.
Geoff Stephenson: Ending the war on drugs, particularly marijuana, would reduce the inmate population and solve many problems in our prison system.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: Lower insurance rates and more effective health care. I believe the healthcare system in Idaho should be analysed for ways to reduce the cost of healthcare. Why is it so high? I would like to study insurance rates, as well as, why insurance doesn't include natural care providers. I realize that is not something that will change over night, but a good discussion on the problem can be addressed.
Colin Nash: Affordability remains a challenge for many Idahoans seeking access to health care. The best thing the legislature could do is to stop getting in their way. We should immediately repeal the two federal waivers the state has sought to limit benefits for Medicaid recipients, and continually look for ways to reduce health care costs. Utah has recently capped out of pocket costs for insulin at $30 a month, and Idaho should follow suit.
Geoff Stephenson: The healthcare system is fundamentally flawed because of our for-profit health insurance disaster. Ending that can really only be accomplished at the federal level, but state law should support that goal.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I would support reduced income tax, no increase in sales tax and a cap on property tax. On property tax I would support increasing the homeowner's exemption and circuit breaker to help. I am a numbers person and feel that the budget can be balanced without large increases in taxes.
Colin Nash: We need property tax reform yesterday. Efforts by the legislature have quickly shifted the property tax burden from commercial properties to residential homeowners. Some families are seeing their property taxes double in a single year. This is unacceptable and should be met with swift bipartisan action.
Geoff Stephenson: Repeal of the grocery tax and property tax exemptions for disabled and elderly homeowners.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I am for continued voter ID. I believe in going in person with a paper ballot backup. I actually believe that Idaho's voting processes are presently efficient and well done.
Colin Nash: Two important reforms I support are automatic voter registration and a permanent vote by mail option. We should be seeking ways to increase voter participation and maintain our election security. These measures have been successful in other Western states and should be implemented here.
Geoff Stephenson: None.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I believe the highways and bridges need to be updated, This is where the state government should spend the money. I believe the money should be spent on infrastructure and money should be budgeted over 20 years. This required studies and projections.
Colin Nash: We lack an actionable vision for long-term transportation planning in the Treasure Valley. We need to give local leaders the resources to address the challenges presented by growth, which includes both revenue options and statutory clarity to fund public transportation projects.
Geoff Stephenson: In my neck of the woods, widening of I-84 west of Nampa is a priority. Generally I will support any transportation initiatives that make sense.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: No.
Colin Nash: Yes. I am not afraid of giving people the authority to tax themselves.
Geoff Stephenson: No.