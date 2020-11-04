Four-term Ada County Highway District Commissioner Rebecca Arnold faced a tough challenge Tuesday night.
Arnold received 15,733 total votes, just two less than her opponent, Alexis Pickering, for the seat in District 2.
Incumbent Jim Hansen held a steady lead in the District 1 race against Kara Veit, earning 21,652 total votes, or 54.2%, compared to Velt's 18,299 total votes, or 45.8%.
Dave McKinney had an even larger lead over Emilie Jackson-Edney in the race for the District 5 seat, which is currently held by Sara Baker. McKinney received 26,924 total votes, or 60.5%, and Jackson-Edney received 17,606 votes, or 39.5%.
The ACHD Commission has five members who serve four-year terms. The commission sets policy for the district, the only countywide highway agency in Idaho, which serves all of the residents of Ada County, including residents of the incorporated cities.
DISTRICT 1
Hansen was elected to ACHD in 2012. He said in a candidate survey this fall he wants the commission to help constituents have the freedom to choose their preferred form of transportation, including biking and public transit, and wants the commission to prioritize road designs that discourage speeding.
DISTRICT 2
Arnold has served on the ACHD Commission for 16 years. She said she wants to continue working with public agencies to plan for growth and encourage alternative transportation by adding bike lanes and multipurpose sidewalks.
Pickering is a public health strategist and serves as chair of ACHD’s Pedestrian Advisory Group. She said she wanted to work toward completing streets projects while keeping costs low for taxpayers if elected.
DISTRICT 5
McKinney has experience as a highway engineer and attorney, and said he helped ACHD construct several highway and bridge projects. During his campaign, he said he wanted to improve and expand Ada County’s highway network.