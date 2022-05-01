Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president.
Joe Evans
Party: Libertarian
Mailing Address: 2895 E. Mackay Dr, Boise ID, 83642
Campaign Phone: 208-513-5150
Website: idahojoe4congress.org
Facebook page: facebook.com/IdahoJoe4Congress
Twitter: @idjoe4congress
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U. S. House of Representatives?
A: My time in the United States Army as a Senior NCO and a Warrant Officer working with Joint Operations in multiple theaters has given me significant leadership experience and an understanding of working in a nation in conflict.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of Congress?
A: I would like to see an end to US participation in military adventurism globally.
I would like to see the United States re-investing in its people and communities, removing the regulations that price the average citizen out of the best opportunities for themselves and their communities.
I want to see marijuana decriminalized at the Federal Level and an end to prohibition.
I would like to see the Federal Reserve audited and its management held accountable for its practices.
I want regulatory capture eliminated and allow small businesses to be able to compete with the same rules as national corporations.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Repeal of rules regarding use of federal lands in the state of Idaho.
We can do better with the land by being ACTIVE stewards and conservationists of the watersheds, forests, mountains, and rivers. The 50 years of environmental policies have proven disastrous to Idaho's economy and ecology. It is time to fix that.
That active conservation and rehabilitation of Idaho's ecology would be a huge boost to Idaho's Economy, allowing us to not only #BeaverUp the Environment, but Main Street as well.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Your Liberty is a natural right giving you unlimited freedom as long as it does not interfere with the equal freedoms of others. It is time you were given the ability to exercise your free will to the full extent of your ability in the pursuit of happiness and support of your community.
It is time we stand up for our neighbors and bring the power back to the people and and bring business back to Main Street.
Russ Fulcher
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: PO Box 1375, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U. S. House of Representatives?
A: -no response-
Kaylee Peterson
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: PO Box 302, Eagle ID, 83616
Campaign Phone: 208-997-7919
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U. S. House of Representatives?
A: I am a leader who believes in the importance of public service. As President of the College of Western Idaho debate team, I have learned to think deeply about issues and to speak with clarity and conviction. These attributes will make me a strong advocate and a reasoned, bipartisan voice in Congress. I am a sixth-generation Idahoan with deep roots in the First District: my great-great-great grandparents homesteaded in the Eagle foothills. In addition to serving as CWI debate team president, I am the Director of the Associated Students of CWI, and serve on the College Council Executive Board and the Idaho Students Association’s Legislative Council. I am married and have two children.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of Congress?
A: My priorities are ending inflation, lowering health care costs, improving education, treating our veterans with dignity, and seeing that America is safe and her place in the world is strong. Our politics is broken, and our beloved Idaho is beset by divisiveness, extremism and even violence. I will be a voice for reason, bipartisanship and principled compromise, and for moving forward once again. Unfortunately, my opponent puts loyalty to his party and his fringe ideology ahead of his constituents, and brings only divisiveness and partisanship to Congress. My first and only job will be to serve you.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho faces many challenges right now, most driven by politicians who take extreme positions and fail to listen to their constituents. When we see hospitals shut down by violent protests, public officials quitting because of the threats they face, and others being too frightened even to participate in our democracy it’s clear that we are on a dangerous road. I will work for all of you, to help heal the divide, bring thoughtful debate to the table, and put an end to the threats and intimidation.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: America is at a crossroads. The coming election may be the most important in a generation because it will set the tone of our politics for years to come. Down one path lies peace, prosperity, civil discourse and a strong democracy. The other road leads to hate, fear, and potentially irreparable harm to America as we know it. When the incumbent votes against the American Rescue Plan, which provided resources to fight COVID and spur a strong economic recovery, and the Infrastructure Bill, which was supported by both of our Senators, it is clear that he is serving only narrow interests. I will serve the interests of all of my constituents. I ask for your vote in November. Thank you.