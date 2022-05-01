Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. Members of the Senate serve staggered 6-year terms. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The Senate has the sole power to confirm those of the president’s appointments that require consent, and to provide advice and consent to ratify treaties. There are, however, two exceptions to this rule: the House must also approve appointments to the vice presidency and any treaty that involves foreign trade. The Senate also tries impeachment cases for federal officials referred to it by the House.
Brenda Bourn
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: PO Box 190824, Boise ID, 83719
Campaign Phone: 986-777-9476
Website: Bourn4senate.com
Campaign Website: Bourn4senate.com
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: I am a native Idahoan. I am a woman of high moral standards. I am a Christian wife, mother, and healthcare provider in Idaho. I have devoted my life to the nurturing of my family and others in Idaho. And right here in Idaho I engage daily in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I am a Native American, an Indian. That means I have a shared heritage and that’s a blessing I feel like I am just beginning to fully grasp. When I walk this soil, I walk on the soil of my ancestors that predate everything and everyone. but I also walk this soil as an American, as an Idahoan, and I can no longer pass the weight of responsibility to another person or I am “We The People,” just as you are, “We The People.” And THAT is why I am qualified.
Q: What would yo like to accomplish as a member of the US Senate?
A: As a US Senator I will fight to preserve freedom and prevent federal overreach that takes away our individual rights and God-given freedoms. As a US Senator, I will only vote in favor of legislation that protects and ensures that all Americans and especially Idahoans continue to enjoy the freedoms we hold sacred.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Inflation is one of the many issues facing Idahoans and other Americans. Inflation is for all intents and purposes a tax that will cost the average American family $5200 a year according to a Bloomberg analysis. Essentially, the money that you have now purchases much less than it use to. This is especially hurtful to Idahoans who struggle to find the means to pay for housing, groceries, and fuel. The solution to inflation is simple—reduce government spending. If elected to the US senate, I will not support any bill that increases unnecessary spending such as the 1 trillion dollar “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: US Senators are the servants of the people whom they represent and the guardians of freedom. What impelled me into the political realm is an awakening to the accelerating loss of freedom that has occurred in our country in the last two years. Now's the time for a change in the status quo. • I am just like everyone; I am an Idahoan, I am an everyday American citizen who is working for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness right here in Idaho, right next to you. I am simply responding to the urge in my spirit to stand and serve boldly in this way, and my hope and prayer is that right now my message is inspiring others to do the same: to rise up and say NOW's THE TIME for me to serve, It's my turn to stand and represent We The People.
Mike Crapo
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: PO Box 1948, Boise ID, 83701
Campaign Phone: 208-368-7988
Website: crapoforsenate.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/crapoforsenate
Twitter: twitter.com/crapoforsenate
Campaign Website: crapoforsenate.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/crapoforsenate
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/crapoforsenate
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: I am a lifelong Idahoan, having returned to Idaho Falls after college for work and to raise my family. From 1984 to 1992, I was an Idaho State Senator, elected to represent Bonneville County. During my State Senate tenure, my fellow Republican Senators elected me to serve as the Assistant Majority Leader (1986-1988) and then as Senate President Pro Tempore (1989-1992). Beginning in 1993, I served as the U.S. Representative from Idaho's 2nd District. In 1998, I was elected as a U.S. Senator from Idaho, where I currently serve. My voting record has consistently been conservative, supporting efforts to promote freedom and liberty as intended by the Constitution and to reduce the size and scope of the federal government.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of the US Senate?
A: Our country is facing dramatic, blatant attacks on its values and freedoms that our Constitution sets forth. Biden/Schumer/Pelosi are working aggressively to turn America into a socialist society and have until January 2023 to achieve that objective. I have a strong record of accomplishment in terms of both stopping bad policies and implementing good ones. I would want my legacy to be that I effectively and solidly advocated for the conservative principles and values by which Idahoans want our country to be governed. Further, I would want it to be remembered that our policies protected and preserved Idaho’s incredible resources and beauty, while we strengthened the ability of people in a free market to build their own American dream.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Congress should be working to address the harmful effects of inflation and take steps to address our ballooning debt crisis. One year after President Biden took office, consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest rate in nearly 40 years (7.5%). Inflation continues to climb, and Americans are paying more for groceries, gas, and other household necessities. Small businesses cite inflation as the biggest challenge they face. Workers have lost purchasing power as they watch their wages being eroded and eaten up by rampant price increases. Wages are not keeping up with rising costs. This stealth tax was exacerbated by unnecessary deficit spending last year, and more reckless spending will only continue to fuel this inflation fire.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I have been in the fight for our future and our freedoms and want to stay in this fight. This is not the time for me or any red-blooded American to watch from the sidelines. Our Constitution is under attack; current Congressional/presidential leadership have it under constant assault, and we must be vigilant to protect it. The Constitutional system of government that underlies our republic is of utmost importance. That is why I want to continue to represent Idaho principles and values in the U.S. Senate. My conservative record is widely known and includes recognition from FreedomWorks, 100%; American Conservative Union, 91% lifetime; National Right-to-Life, 100%; NRA, A+; and NFIB (small business): Guardian of Small Business, 91% rating.
Natalie M Fleming
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 967 E Parkcenter Blvd. #152, Boise ID, 83706
Website: natalieisawesome.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/Natalie4Congress
Twitter: twitter.com/natalie4_senate
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: I am a land and creature-loving rancher’s daughter, I am an intuitive enterprise-wide software developer that simplifies complex challenges, I am a dedicated die-hard single mother of 4 fiercely independent adults. I am a brave and loving special needs mom.
It’s time to place American Families as the central Economic Institution. Instead of Crony Capitalism, we need a Family Focused Free Market economy. Idaho families should never bid against Mega Billion-dollar corporations to buy a home.
It’s time for a Data Privacy and Protection Bill of Rights, applying Constitutional protections to the American people. I’m here to protect Idaho from overbearing Titans of Technology.
Q: What would yo like to accomplish as a member of the US Senate?
A: Protect Idaho from overreaching federal powers from all parties.
Remind America how to sit down together and work out our crud as the constitution prescribes.
Pass a Data Bill of Rights protecting us from Titans of Tech.
Restore the Ecosystems of the Western States after a century of Federal mismanagement.
Establish long-term Energy Independence.
Protect all of the constitution, including 2A.
Plenty of smaller bills such as allowing Veterans to use their GI benefits towards the tools of their trade, not just college.
Support the American dream of home Ownership.
Replace our predatory debt-based economic system.
Cut federal puppet strings for Idaho's Freedom.
Expand freedom of Education and reform the University Education Cartel.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: America needs strong, Family Focused Free Market economic security. Congress forgot that the American Family is the one preeminent economic institution. Instead, Congress measures American Economic progress by the worth of megacorps. America is economically secure as more Americans own their homes, their cars, and even their phones outright. When you own your home and lose your job, your home is secured. During the last economic downturn, the Feds turned family homes over to massive corporations, cutting your families out. With Congressmen bought and paid for by Corporations, the ideal “You will own nothing, and you will be happy” is their goal.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I do not look to David vs Goliath, I look to follow Joseph of Egypt, to raise up the country, secure our family economy, restore America's ecosystem, especially in the west that I call "New Sahara", and remind my fellow Americans that we are blessed that we might light to the world.
We can free ourselves from the economic instability our debt driven society.
We can free ourselves from "that's how it's always been done".
We can free ourselves from the flood, drought, and fire cycle and restore our ecosystems.
We can free ourselves from mass surveillance.
We can better serve the rest of the world by simply teaching the world instead of sending money to corrupt and soldiers to kill. Jesus didn't send money or soldiers, he sent teachers.
Ben Pursley
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 4015 Whitehead St., Boise ID, 83703
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: -no response-
David Roth
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 2184 Channing Way, #114, Idaho Falls, ID, 83404
Website: rothforidaho.org
Facebook page: facebook.com/rothforidaho
Facebook: facebook.com/rothforidaho
Twitter: twitter.com/rothforidaho
Campaign Website: rothforidaho.org
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/rothforidaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/rothforidaho
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: -no response-
Idaho Sierra Law
Party: Libertarian
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: -no response-
Scott Trotter
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 523 D Street, Lewiston ID, 83501
Campaign Phone: 509-751-7966
Website: scotttrotterforussenate.com
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: Scott and his wife Tracy - have owned and operated a sign making business (Image Design Center) in Lewiston, Idaho since 1995. They are both graduates of University of Idaho and serve as worship pastors in their community. They created 14 Days of Praise in 2011 - and oversee the annual event which gathers nearly thirty area churches from different denominations. They are proud parents of one amazing teenage daughter.
Scott is a people person and values people. He has served on school boards, community boards, church boards, and city boards. That's a lot of meetings with a lot of people over a lot of years. He now feels called to serve the residents of the state of Idaho and his country in the U.S. Senate. Let's do this!
Q: What would yo like to accomplish as a member of the US Senate?
A: Restore American Pride. NOW! We need to change the negative narrative to an American Pride narrative and remind ourselves of who we are as a nation and stick to the constitution which is our guiding law. Yes, we have issues we need to deal with and overcome. But the reality is we are the most blessed nation on earth and we need to stand in that blessing and be proud of who we are and celebrate who we are as a nation. We need to honor the sacrifices of those who came before us and continue this process for the generations to come. We are the United States of America! We are the land of the free and the home of the brave. In God we trust. I will declare and stand for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness everyday as your representative!
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho will benefit from securing America's southern border. NOW! How about we start by just enforcing the laws that are in place and work to establish a process that reduces corrupt and ILLEGAL immigration and allows for smooth legal immigration of amazing people who want to be American. Finish the border wall NOW! If necessary, let’s put additional boots on the ground to help aid our current border patrol officials until we get the border secure. It’s what “we the people” want … secure our southern border. Other issues that need addressed include … balancing the federal budget, strengthening family values, thriving small businesses, smaller government, less federal overreach, strong military, election integrity … NOW!
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: “Idaho sets an example for America,” says Scott. “We are a safe place. We are a refuge. We are good people. We love our families and each other. We enjoy life, liberty and happiness. Let’s keep Idaho awesome. Let’s inspire the nation to follow Idaho’s example.”
Ramont Turnbull
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: PO Box 665, Meridian ID, 83680
Campaign Phone: 986-837-5758
Website: turnbullforussenate.com
Campaign Website: turnbullforussenate.com
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: I am not a lawyer or a career politician, BUT…
• I earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from a Top 10 Accounting School. I paid my way through school washing hi-rise windows; I'm not afraid of high places.
• I’ve been married 40 years. We have 9 children, with strong personalities and opinions, yet we all get along pretty well. I think that makes me the ultimate politician.
• I excel at bringing together the right people to meet a challenge. I do it daily working for a high-tech company in the Treasure Valley.
• I lived in Colombia for 2 yrs; worked in Mexico for 15.
• I’ve seen what poor political policies can do to countries.
Back to the statement about law degrees and career politicians, let me ask: HOW'S THAT WORKING OUT FOR US?
Q: What would yo like to accomplish as a member of the US Senate?
A: Federalist #45 states: “The powers delegated by the…Constitution to the Federal Government are few and defined.”
I am running for the U.S. Senate because the LIMITS, those powers that are few and defined, have been forgotten.
I will NEVER vote for anything unconstitutional.
I may not win a lot of friends at first, but I will earn respect as I keep my promises. With that respect I will find colleagues that share my beliefs and we will make a difference. Some are already in Congress; some are yet to join. There is much to do. Together, with We the People, we can get it done. To do so I will use the best skill my Heavenly Father has given me, COLLABORATION. I love bringing the right people together for a common cause.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Tax Burdens hurt all Idahoans and all Americans.
Individuals, households, families, and businesses know best how to spend their money.
We need to end the Federal Government’s unlimited discretionary use of our earnings.
Government should take only what is necessary to fulfill their LIMITED responsibilities.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I PROMISE:
• I will defend the Constitution and ALWAYS adhere to the LIMITS stated therein.
• I will never vote for a bill that does not help individuals, households, families, and businesses, or that is unconstitutional.
• I will not dishonor your trust, nor the state of Idaho, nor the United States.
• I will be informed and keep you informed.
• I will work hard, be prepared, be where I am supposed to be, and be there on time.
• I will work with urgency and NEVER get comfortable in the office.
• I will not over-promise and under-deliver; if something cannot be done, I will tell you.
Ray Writz
Party: Constitution
Mailing Address: 175 E. Jeffrey Pine Ln., Coeur d'Alene ID, 83815
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the US Senate?
A: -no response-