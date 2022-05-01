Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Kayla Dunn
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 770 South 13th St. #9085, Boise ID, 83707
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Abby Lee
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 5370 Elmore Rd., Fruitland ID, 83619
Campaign Phone: 208-250-6744
Website: abbyleeforidaho.us
Facebook page: facebook.com/abbyleeforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to continue my advocacy for local control, reducing taxes, protecting second amendment rights, and helping Idaho stay a great place to work and raise a family. I resist bully tactics and am known as a pragmatic policy maker. I'm grateful to the citizens in my district for their continued support and trust. I believe government needs to continue to be small and constrained to its necessary and appropriate roles. I'm also very concerned about the increasing costs facing Idaho's families and business due to Biden's poor monetary policies and will continue to find ways to reduce taxes.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have served District 9 since 2014 and the confidence the voters place in me is an honor. I was also elected by my colleagues in the Idaho Senate to serve in leadership as Assistant Majority Leader. I have been able to pass and support significant pieces of public policy from foster care to oil & gas policies. Most recently, I was able to craft and pass Idaho's first Endangered Person Emergency Alert Act in response to a heartbreaking gap we found after five-year-old Michael Vaughn went missing in Fruitland. Responding to constituent concerns and needs is a privilege and a responsibility I hold deeply. As a member of senate leadership, I am on the frontline of all major policy in Idaho, a responsibility I take seriously at all times.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Economy & Property Taxes - District 9 is poised with natural resources, a transportation infrastructure and hard-working people to be a leader in economic development for the state. Agriculture is critical to our economy. Reducing burdens on counties and cities by having the state pay for indigent care and defense, as well as funding education, will reduce local property taxes.
Quality Education - I support local control of education and have been an advocate and active participant of local public school improvement efforts.
Supporting Law enforcement - I Back the Blue and serve on Governor's Little's Operation Esto Perpetua Taskforce to keep fentanyl and other drugs out of Idaho.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As Assistant Majority Leader in the Senate, I have been on the frontline with Governor Little and legislative leadership in crafting and supporting significant policy in Idaho, including the largest tax cut in Idaho history, as well as major infrastructure improvements. I am an ardent protector of local control and of ensuring the state pays for what it should, instead of passing statewide costs to local counties and cities. I helped craft the legislation to shift the costs for indigent care away from local counties last session, and supported legislation for state funding of public defense, resulting in millions of dollars in savings to counties and local taxpayers.
Jordan Marques
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 10201 Payette Heights Road, Payette ID, 83661
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Jim Rice
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 225 Appalachian Street, Caldwell ID, 83607
Campaign Phone: 208-891-4178
Website: jimriceidaho.com
Facebook page: Jim Rice for Idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will continue to work to reduce the problem of high property taxes. We have made some very real progress, including changes that make it so that urban renewal will result in property tax relief as districts terminate, new construction no longer drives extra property tax increases, and property tax relief from changing how we fund the public defenders offices throughout the state. More remains to be done. I have focused on the needs of homeowners as well as other property owners, but more remains. I am committed to real solutions, not merely shifting taxes around.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am the second oldest of fifteen children. Growing up, my older brother and I participated in 4H. We raised pigs and owned a cow that we milked, while attending school and participating in school sports. Before starting college, I worked three jobs to support my own family. I washed dishes at a restaurant, cleaned bathrooms and other facilities at an RV Park, and picked tomatoes for a farmer. I was employed full time in a frozen food plant while I attended college. I became an attorney in my mid-thirties. I am well acquainted with the challenges of obtaining the American Dream, through hard work and education. The opportunity to improve our circumstances and enjoy the fruit of our own labor must be defended.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Our growing population will continue to be a challenge to our infrastructure and lifestyle. Balancing the need for a diversified robust economy that provides higher wages with the need for roads and other infrastructure will continue to be a primary focus. My focus on taxation and roads has resulted in real improvements including the widening of I-84 through Caldwell. We will need to continue to find funds for bridge replacement and repair as well as increasing the capacity and quality of our highways and roads. We have been doing this without tax increases and can continue to do so.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As the Chairman of the Senate Local Government and Tax Committee I have been a leader in reducing taxes and in improving our business climate in Idaho. This has resulted in record growth in revenues, which have allowed us to further reduce tax rates for Idahoans. This understanding of the real relationship between reducing tax rates and increasing revenues has allowed us to increase our investment in roads and education at the same time we have reduced taxes for Idahoans. I am committed to low taxes and the protection of private property and individual liberty.