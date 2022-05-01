Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Treg A. Bernt
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 531 S Tiburon Ave, Meridian ID, 83642
Campaign Phone: 208-409-7400
Facebook page: Treg A. Bernt
Campaign Website: tregbernt.com
Campaign Facebook: TregBerntForIdaho
Campaign Twitter: @berntforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: First, we need to address property tax reform. The State Legislature continues to put band aids on this issue without really solving the problem. Property tax reform should not shift the burden from commercial to residential. Furthermore, homeowners shouldn’t be burdened to pay for new schools with increased property taxes when it’s the State’s responsibility to provide a free public education to all students
Next, I will focus on education. It’s important that we emphasize Career Technical Education for cutting edge life skills. Not all students will go to universities after graduation. It’s important they have life skills and have the necessary tools to be successful after graduation. We need to listen to the parents to improve education
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I’m a small business owner. I’ve ran a successful flooring business for many years in the T.V. Shortly after we moved to Meridian in 2003, I was appointed to many committees and commissions that focused on local government and community. For example, I was President of the Meridian Parks & Recreation Commission. After that, Mayor Tammy appointed me to the Planning & Zoning Commission where I learned about local land use planning. I was elected to the Meridian City Council in 2017. During that time, I was elected by my peers as Council President, I served in that role for 2 years. I was re-elected last fall to another 4-year term.
During my time on Council, I’ve served on the Board of the Meridian Development Corporation and COMPASS.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: We need to make sure that our economy stays strong and that we have enough jobs for our growing economy. Also, as people move to our state, we need to make sure that we keep Idaho, Idaho. A state that represents strong family values and conservative ideals. As I knock doors, another concern that people have is transportation. We need to make sure we’re investing in our highways and roads. This is especially important as our population continues to grow. Growth is important to our economy. However, we need to make sure we’re growing in a smart way. Always remembering what has made Idaho special. With the urbanization of some of our communities, it’s very important that we make sure we don’t lose our identity.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I’m a Christian. I love my family. I love my community. I love Idaho. I’m pro-life. I support the 2nd Amendment. I love the great outdoors. We love to be on the ski hill as a family. I love to fly fish (I just caught the biggest rainbow of my life recently), I love to hunt, and I love to play pickle ball!
Most importantly, I’m accessible. I believe that having local government experience at the Idaho State Capitol is very important. Local government is the purest form of government and it’s taught me the importance of accountability to the people. Not special interests. I promise, as your next Idaho State Senator in District 21, I will always remember who elected me and I will represent you well.
Thad Butterworth
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 478 E Lake Creek St, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Monica McKinley
Party: Constitution
Mailing Address: 1080 S Torino Ave, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-