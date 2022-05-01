Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Rosa Martinez
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3327 N Eagle Rd, Meridian ID, 83646
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: — no response -
Chuck Winder
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 5528 North Ebbetts Avenue, Boise ID, 83713
Campaign Phone: 208-866-0113
Campaign Website: ChuckWinder.com
Facebook page: Chuck Winder for Senate
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I have served the people of Ada County and Idaho for almost 40 years and I hope to continue to be the public servant that listens and serves his community. How, by supporting our public school students, by providing funding for our state and local roads and bridges and by supporting all of our first responders. One of my greatest accomplishments has been to assist my constitutes when they have a problem with local, state or federal government.
Furthermore, I want to protect the God-given liberties and freedoms of our citizens, by protecting their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as they raise their families in a safe manner.
I will continue to support law enforcement and our firefighters as they serve and protect.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have serviced on the Boise City P&Z Commission, 13 years on the ACHD commission, 11 years as Chairman of the Idaho Transportation Board and for 14 years as an elected member of the Idaho Senate.
While in the Senate I have served on the Education, Transportation, Agriculture and State Affairs committees. Serving on these committees has provided me with a wide range of knowledge about our state’s education and transportation system and needs. Serving on the Ag committee helped me to realize the economic importance of agriculture in our valley and state.
My colleagues have elected me to serve them as the Assistant Majority Leader, then as the Majority Leader and currently as the President Pro Tem, which is the senior leadership role.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most significant challenges relate to growth . Growth causes pressure on our roads and on our schools.
I will continue to support funding for our roads and bridges, for educating our students, for funding our schools. We must also invest more money in our community services, EMTs, police and fire. We need improved EMT services and we need to support and expand our police and fire services in order to protect our citizens.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Yes, I want to thank the voters of Ada County and District 20 for your years of support and encouragement. It has been a truly honor to represent you in the Idaho Senate.
I will continue to fight for less government regulation, lower property and income taxes so people can stay in their homes, and I will provide the leadership necessary to keep our great state on its historic path of serving the citizens of Boise, Meridian and Ada County!!!
In closing, I ask for you vote on May 17th as I seek to represent the good people of District 20 in the Idaho Senate.