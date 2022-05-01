Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Blair Moss
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 8295 West Sparks Lake Dr., Boise ID, 83714
Campaign Website: voteblairmoss.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Melissa Wintrow
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 1711 West Ridenbaugh Street, Boise ID, 83702
Campaign Phone: 208-949-0279
Campaign Website: wintrowforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/WintrowforD19
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/wintrow4idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will continue to build on the significant body of legislation I have passed in the last 8 years to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence, including legislation that transformed how we process, track and preserve sexual assault kit evidence; Idaho’s system is now being adopted nationwide. I will continue to be a strong, reasonable voice, advocating for human rights and dignity, high quality schools, an economy that works for everyone, affordable housing, property tax relief, and access to our public lands. I will continue to fight against extremism and will work to bring people together to solve real problems facing our state.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I'm finishing my first term in the Idaho Senate after serving 6 years in the House where I was assigned to Joint Finance & Appropriations, Transportation & Defense, and Judiciary & Rules Committees. I served on the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission and Public Defense Commission. In the Senate, I serve on Health & Welfare, Judiciary & Rules, and Transportation. I continue to serve on Justice Reinvestment and Foster Care Oversight Committees. I have a solid understanding of the state budget process, criminal justice reform, and health care systems. I served as a national co-chair for state legislators committed to leading with civility. I will continue serving as an advisory board member of the National Institute for Civil Discourse.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1) Extremism: The legislature has devolved from less government and local control to divisive culture wars where the GOP initiated harmful bills intruding on personal freedoms from the bedroom to the boardroom. Fear-based, extremist attacks on public schools, teachers, librarians, and funding are used to destabilize public education in favor of private schools/vouchers. 2) Without affordable housing, growth drives up home prices/rent until everyday folks can’t afford to live here. Wealthy, out of state migrants displace lifelong Idahoans. I will continue to fight for full investments in education and for real property tax relief like a bill I passed this session after 2 years of work to provide property tax relief for in-home caregivers.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It's an honor to serve D19 and help Idahoans in their daily lives. I take my commitment seriously; I visit agencies across the state to get a good look at the operations we are funding and making decisions about, especially those that relate to my committees. I have done extensive work with child protection issues supporting citizen review panels and advocating for effective systems that take the best interests of our children into account. I visit juvenile corrections and Idaho's prisons regularly along with re-entry services and probation and parole. If there is a problem, I will take the time to investigate it and try to find a way to solve it in a collaborative way. I am best known for my persistence, initiative, and hard work ethic.