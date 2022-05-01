Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Dan Bridges
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 6545 S Honeylocust Place, Boise ID, 83716
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Janie Ward-Engelking
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 3578 S. Crosspoint Ave., Boise ID, 83706
Campaign Phone: 208-385-9564
Website: Ward-Engelking.com
Facebook page: Janie.Wardengelking
Twitter: @wardengelking
Campaign Facebook: WardengelkingDistrict18
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Skyrocketing property taxes and unprecedented growth continue to be critical issues. We are pricing our seniors and children out of the housing market and need to address this problem in a meaningful way. In a statewide facilities’ study, we found over 70% of our traditional public schools are rated in poor or aging condition. It is time to reevaluate our school funding and do more at the state level. Local districts should not have to rely on property taxes to fund schools. Education continues to be a top priority. We cannot have economic growth without a quality education system. Businesses continue to tell us a highly skilled workforce is essential to their successes, so being last in the nation in per pupil expenditure is problematic.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Growing up on an Idaho farm instilled in me the importance of hard work and responsibility. As a native Idahoan, classroom teacher for 33 years and lifelong educator, I know how important education is to our children, families, Idaho’s businesses, and the economic growth of Idaho. Idaho businesses need an educated workforce, and we want our children and grandchildren to be able to stay and work in Idaho. I have worked hard to build relationships with my colleagues in the Statehouse. This year I carried and co-sponsored 18 bills and will continue to work across the aisle to pass legislation beneficial to Idahoans of all walks of life.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Currently, we have an influx of federal dollars in Idaho. The key is to invest these funds in ways that will benefit Idahoans for generations to come. Roads and bridges, water storage and treatment facilities, campgrounds, and fire suppression are just a few of the projects on the agenda. It is also important to note the surplus we are experiencing is a result of deferred maintenance and underfunding some areas of government. While growth is positive, it presents some problems. Idaho lacks affordable housing in many areas and has a shortage of state workers and teachers. These are critical issues that must be addressed. Developing public private partnerships will be essential as we look for solutions moving forward.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Truth, civility and yes, even compromise is at the heart of our democracy. The best legislation advances when all points of view are heard and considered. As a legislator I do my due diligence and adhere to the values that were instilled in me at a young age. I am fiscally responsible, honor my word, follow the Idaho Constitution, and balance our budgets. If reelected, I will continue to listen and work tirelessly for the voters in District 18.