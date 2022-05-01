Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Benjamin Donovan Chafetz
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1816 S Rustic Mill Pl., Boise ID, 83709
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Carrie Semmelroth
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 4224 W Fairmont St., Boise ID, 83706
Campaign Website: carrieforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/CarrieforIdaho
Campaign Twitter: @CarrieforIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: During my first session serving as state senator for District 17, I focused on listening and building strong relationships. This allowed me to have nuanced conversations on complex issues, with folks all over the political spectrum. While working on both sides of the aisle, I will remain diligent in advocating for public education and protecting Idaho’s resources for future generations while being a strong voice for my district. Most urgently, I’m eager to continue putting my knowledge and experience to work improving student outcomes and teacher retention in Idaho.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have worked in public service most of my life and have always been an active and engaged community volunteer. I’m proud to have earned both my master's and doctoral degrees from Boise State University, and have spent over 20 years working in education, including special education, higher education, teacher preparation, program and content standards, and accreditation and assessment. Idaho needs knowledgeable education champions in our statehouse: I am proud to be one.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As a life-long Idahoan, I’ve watched firsthand the tremendous growth and change of recent years. Navigating the balance of protecting agricultural land, open spaces, and scarce resources while addressing development and housing will be paramount during this period of significant population growth. Our future here also hinges on preparing our children with high-quality public education for the workforce and the challenges yet to come.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the state of Idaho this past legislative session. I look forward to earning your vote this May and November so I can continue to represent the diverse voices of District 17.