Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Dennis Mansfield
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 550 E 52nd St., Garden City ID, 83714
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Ali Rabe
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: PO Box 190405, Garden City ID, 83719
Campaign Website: aliforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/aliforidaho
Campaign Twitter: @aliforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Some of the key issues in need of immediate attention: the creation of more affordable housing, updates to our landlord-tenant code, as well as efforts to protect public education and public lands. As someone who interfaces with people facing housing insecurity each day, I am well-equipped with stories, data, and a deep understanding of the need for the state to address the housing crisis. I have plans to engage stakeholder groups to implement more tenant protections and reduce barriers for affordable housing development. I also hope to work with my colleagues to defend and advocate for robust investment in public schools and will be a fierce defender of our public lands.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I had the honor of serving as state senator for D17 during the 2020 session. That session taught me the importance of building bipartisan relationships with my colleagues across the aisle to get things done and the importance of consulting with and leveraging stakeholder groups to pass legislation. I was very close to passing my first piece of bipartisan legislation that would have made rental fees reasonable. Beyond the Legislature, I have demonstrated my desire to serve others throughout my legal career. My work with veterans, refugees, the accused, people experiencing eviction and homelessness, and indigenous populations has given me direct experiences that cause me to take my role as a policymaker very seriously.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As our state faces unprecedented population growth, the cost of living is outpacing wages. Many Idahoans are one financial shortfall away from eviction. It’s the start of a housing crisis much like our neighboring states. However, Idaho still has time to get ahead of the problem. I hope to create opportunities for more affordable housing development and to re-balance our landlord-tenant code so that Idahoans can stay housed.
Our public schools also remain severely underfunded by the state and educating our kids will take serious investments in the years to come. Our public lands are being compromised, as many access roads across the state have been blocked off by out-of-state investors who have purchased adjacent land.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: In my work with people facing land insecurity abroad, with homeless populations in the Bay Area, and with people facing eviction in the Treasure Valley, I have learned that home is everything. As housing costs rise, we need to be creative and think outside the box to ensure our community’s housing stock meets demand and various income levels. There are many opportunities to incentivize affordable housing development and the corporate social responsibility of developers and property management companies. This is a time to stand up for what is right, not what is just easiest or advantageous for some.