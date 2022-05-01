Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Sarah A. Clendenon
Party: Constitution
Mailing Address: 11274 W Abram Dr., Boise ID, 83713
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Codi Galloway
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 13579 W Annabrook Dr., Boise ID, 83713
Campaign Phone: 208-614-2634
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I am a wife, mom, teacher, and business owner who cares about keeping Idaho a great place for families to call home. When elected I will be a champion for freedom, education, and low taxes.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Being an involved member of my community has prepared me to represent LD 15. I own a business in Boise, have children in public and private schools, teach in my church, and walk in the same shoes as many of the voters in district 15.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The rapid growth in Idaho is creating challenges in housing, schools, and with transportation. Managing the growth requires those at the table who can think with innovation, listen with an open mind, and plan strategically.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I grew up in Boise with patriotic parents. My dad was a pilot in the Idaho Air National Guard; my mom was a stay-at-home mom who read the newspaper to me and my brothers at breakfast. Together my parents showed me how special America is and how blessed we are to live in Idaho. Now it is my responsibility to step up and protect this life I love and I want for my kids. Being a public servant is a terrible job, but if it means I get to stand up for freedom, I am all in!
Dorothy Greenzang
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 11826 W Mesquite Dr., Boise ID, 83713
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: We need property tax relief. People should not be forced to leave homes because of the rising prices of houses. We also need a way that young people can have affordable housing or the will continue leaving the state. Education of our children is also a concern. We need to find a balance between public schools and parents wishing to enroll their children in schools that reflect their Values.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a small business owner and have also worked for many larger companies. I have had to train and manage many people.
I also have the heart of a volunteer. Currently I am on the Board of Directors of the Meridian Senior Center.
I have also been a volunteer for many Republican causes.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: I am not a politician per say and have no obligation to any special interests.
I am a fair person and will listen to both sides.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: The reason I decided to run for the Senate 15 seat is simple Term Limits.
The current Senator Fred Martin has done a fine job and has worked hard.
He has been involved in over 131 bills this year most of which I agree with but he has been in office 10 years.
My other opponent Codi Galloway has been in the legislature but as far as I can tell hasn’t even had one bill and now she wants a promotion to the Senate.
I will and could do better.
Rick Just
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 11544 W Jenilyn Ct., Boise ID, 83713
Campaign Phone: 208-362-9892
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I worked as a public servant for 30 years with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, retiring as their planning chief. During my career I served as the spokesperson for the agency, managed Idaho’s Gateway Visitor Centers, supervised the information technology section of the agency, managed boating safety education, and authored Idaho’s Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Plan. My final project was to co-create and implement the Idaho State Parks Passport Program.
I have been involved with the Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative (IRTI) since its inception in 1989, acting as the coordinator for the effort for five years.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I worked 30 years for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, retiring as their planning chief. My final project was to co-create and implement the Idaho State Parks Passport Program.
I was the coordinator of the Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative for six years. I served on the Boise District BLM Resource Advisory Council for two terms, and as president of the National Association of Recreation Resource Planners.
I helped develop a statewide rest area plan for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), and reviewed community grants for Safe Routes for Schools and pathways for the agency. I was a member of ITD’s Scenic Byways Committee for years.
I served on a school board and was a Boise City Planning and Zoning Commissioner.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: With Idaho’s rapid growth, infrastructure issues are critical. We must plan to meet the needs of all Idahoans. We will need new schools, more transportation options, a focus on water quality and quantity, and more outdoor recreation facilities such as campgrounds.
We must address energy use in Idaho. State government can lead the way by building and retrofitting facilities for energy efficiency. The state owns over 5,000 passenger vehicles. We should convert those to electric vehicles on a scheduled replacement basis. As consumers switch to energy-efficient vehicles, the state gas tax will bring in less money for highways. We need to find a better system for all drivers to pay their fair share for highways.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Idaho’s Legislature has become too extreme, focusing more on ginning up fear about social issues than running the state. Electing me will be one step toward pulling the Legislature back to the middle.
Fred S. Martin
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3672 W Tumblweed Pl., Boise ID, 83713
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -