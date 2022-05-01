Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Kurtis Berger
Party: Constitution
Mailing Address: 11580 Quincy Street, Caldwell, ID, 83605
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Greg Chaney
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 489, Caldwell, ID, 83606
Campaign Phone: 208-209-3445
Campaign Website: chaneyforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/chaneyforidaho
Campaign Twitter: @gregchaneyidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: 1. Meaningful property tax reform.
2. Back the Blue and stand up for the rule of law.
3. Keep Idaho family friendly from education to career to retirement.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a member of the Idaho House of Representatives representing Caldwell for the past 8 years, I have spoken to countless Caldwell constituents from a plethora of views and interests. I have learned to collaborate, take bold stands, and assume a leadership role in the legislature and intend to carry that experience over to the Senate.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Keeping Idaho, Idaho:
Idaho is a great place to live, work, and raise a family — and people have started to take notice! However, there is a curious movement to “preserve” how great this state is by changing everything that made it that way in the first place. Mind-boggling. Worse, we've seen a growing pattern of vigilante extremism that tries to silence the voices and votes of their fellow Idahoans by using bully tactics to get their way. This takes away the power from the voters and gives it to the thugs. Further, it discourages anyone who disagrees with their fringe ideas from even engaging with their government. Political violence must be confronted and the power restored to the voters.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I had a choice when I joined the House: look out for myself by taking the easiest road to looking good politically or do the right things for the right reasons and face the blowback with courage when it comes. I chose the latter, and I have no regrets. I humbly ask the voters of Caldwell to recognize my principled record in the House and send me to the Senate on their behalf.
Toni Ferro
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 20314 Ward Rd, Caldwell ID, 83605
Campaign Phone: 208-484-8286
Campaign Website: ferroforidaho.org
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/FerroForIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: The people of Caldwell are driving my priorities. By the end of March I had personally knocked on over 1000 doors during this election and had conversations with hundreds of Caldwell’s citizens. Many people here feel completely disconnected from their representatives and the decisions being made in Boise. First and foremost, I plan to work hard for the people that live here.
People are talking to me about our underfunded education system, the rising cost of housing, our skyrocketing property taxes, and a transportation system that isn’t keeping up with our growth. Addressing these issues will be my priorities in the legislature.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I grew up here in Caldwell riding my bike all over town with my friends and visiting my many aunts, uncles, and cousins. I have fond memories of summer days fishing at Lake Lowell and on the Snake River with my dad and sister.
After graduating from Caldwell High in 1989 and earning a degree in Engineering, I worked in the high-tech industry as a project manager for twelve years - managing teams, schedules, and budgets. Later, while earning a PhD from the University of Washington’s College of Engineering, I did research on the relationship between technology and society and I taught engineering students.
I will bring my love of Caldwell, my skills, and a fresh perspective to the Idaho legislature to help meet the needs of the future.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho’s investment in education per student is the lowest in the nation even though we have had record tax surpluses and tax cuts two years in a row. We need to support our hard-working school boards, administrators, teachers, parents, and students. Our kids deserve a chance to achieve their dreams.
Idaho is facing a housing crisis. This year the legislature barely discussed the issue and passed only a relatively small bill to address this pressing problem. High housing costs negatively impact our economy. Many jobs don’t pay enough for people who love this area to remain here. We need to make a commitment to recognize and address this worsening crisis.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Our legislators are not focused on our needs. During the last legislative session, legislators failed again to address our skyrocketing property taxes.
If the legislature had not capped the homeowner's exemption in 2016, it would be $174,000 this year instead of $125,000. As a result, homeowners in Caldwell who qualify for the full exemption will pay an extra $800 this year.
The legislature has record surpluses and they still let Idahoans struggle with rising taxes, underfunded schools, and a housing crisis. Instead of focusing on our real needs, the legislature fights over bills that Idahoans care little about, and often cost us millions in lawsuits.
Caldwell needs representatives that listen and respond to the real needs of Idahoans.
Chris Trakel
Party: Republican
Biographical Info:
Mailing Address: 2019 Fairview Ave, Caldwell ID, 83605
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-