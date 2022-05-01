Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Judy Boyle
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 57 2301 Valley Road, Midvale ID, 83645
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Continue to protect our Constitution, Rights, & Freedom from government overreach by reducing unnecessary laws, rules, tax burdens, defending Agriculture, & protecting the Right to Life. I have consistently done this as a legislator earning me 100% rating from the American Conservative Union (CPAC). Knowing the 2nd Amendment enables the entire Constitution, I always earn an A plus & endorsement by the NRA with writing & sponsoring bills like Campus Carry, Stand Your Ground, Enhanced concealed carry, designating firearms/ammo/component related businesses as essential during an emergency, protecting Idaho law enforcement from following federal firearm orders, executive orders, treaties which would violate their oath of office.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My Grandfather trained me in Constitutional principles, how to research, carefully read & understand law & our form of government requires active citizen participation. I began attending legislative sessions as a citizen in the late 1980s & always supported common sense candidates. Congressman Chenoweth hired me as Director of Natural Resources during her 3 terms. I was an Idaho Farm Bureau state lobbyist & have been the District 9 B Representative since 2009. I carefully read & research proposed legislation for Constitutionality, clarity, need (not want), & cost to the taxpayer. I am consistent in my voting even if it upsets powerful lobby groups. I follow Thomas Jefferson's theory to not fear critics but do what is right for citizens.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The urban sprawl into agriculture land threatens our food supply which is a national security issue. Canyon County has excellent seed growing & food production capacities. Canyon County seeds are relied on by countries on every continent. I am working with Idaho Farm Bureau on ways to protect farmland & respect property rights. Growth & increasing values have created property tax problems. New development should pay for new roads, services, & schools to reduce the tax burden from existing property owners. We should be using our huge tax surplus to solve issues instead of growing more government & placing money into off-budget, set aside accounts. I vote against many of the bloated appropriation bills designed by only 20 legislators.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I have 2 adult children & 2 grandsons who are the 7th generation in agriculture. I advocate for parents rights & protection of children from any form of abuse. Many parents feel pushed out of their child's education so I passed a bill this year requiring school boards to appoint curriculum committees with 1/2 being parents. This should increase cooperation & understanding between parents & schools for the best education of students. I was a longtime 4-H leader, Honorary FFA member, NICU support parent, March of Dimes volunteer, & helped start the Boise Ronald McDonald House. I greatly enjoy assisting constituents cut through through bureaucratic red tape. I love my many Veteran & law enforcement friends, our State & our Country.
Scott Syme
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 17498 Allendale Road, Wilder ID, 83676
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to help more people who have issues with state agencies. I get the most satisfaction when I can resolve a problem one of my constituents has in dealing with a state agency. My excellent relationship I have with most state agencies gets me quicker responses to my inquiries and helps resolve issues.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My past six years as a State Representative has allowed me to understand the system and how to get issues resolved. My 32 years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve also served me well with understanding how to deal with issues in a large organization.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Bringing civility back to the legislative process. Too often we are confronted with hostile people who only look at the headline and fail to read the bill or try to understand the consequences of the bill.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: My promise to you is that I will never sell my vote based on a score or a grade by any lobbyist. I do my best to read and understand the bill before deciding if the bill is something my constituents want and if it is good for Idaho.