Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Mailing Address: 5470 Hwy 52, New Plymouth ID, 83655
Campaign Phone: 208-739-0190
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Continue making Idaho the best place in America to live. I have helped cut taxes, reduce regulations, improve roads and bridges, pay off debt, and improve education, and will continue to do so.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Was raised on a dairy, then worked in education for 42 years as teacher and administrator. I am married to Kathy (our 40th anniversary is this summer), and we have two great kids who are married, and two grandkids.
I've served four terms, and helped make Idaho the most desirable place to move to in America.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Continue to improve our education system. We need more kids reading at grade level, kids to be better at math, and to continue to improve our career technical programs. I have done significant work in these areas, and plan to continue.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?