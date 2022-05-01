Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Chris Bruce
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 742 N Kerogen PL, Kuna ID, 83634
Campaign Phone: 208-615-5839
Campaign Website: brucefor22.com
Campaign Facebook: Chris Bruce for Idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I’m running to strengthen our 2nd amendment, reduce property and grocery tax, reinforce our personal and medical freedom, protect our water resources and create sustainable growth.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Participating on Kuna City council, Economic development committee, Superintendents advisory council, Board of Directors at Kuna Chamber of Commerce. Just joined the drought task force. I am a Mortgage banker helping people and business’s manage their debt/spending.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Reduce property/grocery tax. Create sustainable growth, Protect our water resources.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I’ve been with my wife 23+ years I have 2 son’s 14 & 11. I’ve coached little league baseball and football in our community. I’m a Leukemia Survivor and truly believe I’m blessed to be alive. I’m always available if you want to message or talk please call. God bless Idaho and America.
Tina Lambert
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 15510 Cupid Dr., Caldwell ID, 83607
Campaign Phone: 208-504-8647
Campaign Website: TinaForIdaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Tina For Idaho
Campaign Twitter: @tinaforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: As a state representative, I will fight to shrink government and reduce taxes. We have too many government programs and we must stop wasting taxpayers’ money. I will also fight to restore Idahoans’ freedom, defend our first and second amendment rights, and ensure election integrity.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: While living in Washington State, I served on my local school board, and served as a precinct committee officer. I have also served on the board of directors of the Oregon Symphonic Band.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The biggest challenge is the erosion of our freedoms in Idaho. We need to return to individuals and families making decisions that are right for them, and then taking responsibility for those decisions, rather than depending on the government, unelected bureaucrats and businesses telling us what to do.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As a state representative, I will stand strong for liberty. I look forward to hearing from my constituents and representing their concerns and interests.
Shaun Laughlin
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 743, Kuna ID, 83634
Campaign Phone: 208-391-5800
Campaign Website: laughlin4id.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/laughlin4id
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I was born in Caldwell as a 5th generation Idahoan. I grew up in the Treasure Valley and took advantage of all the benefits of being an Idahoan: safe schools, safe neighborhoods, good family environment, camping in the mountains, and summers at church camp. I heard stories of my great-grandfather busting brush in Owyhee County to plant crops and my great-grandmother honored as the first graduate of Kuna High School. When I think of these memories, I get nostalgic for what Idaho was and is. My greatest accomplishment would be to keep Idaho, well, Idaho. Preserving the values of my childhood and all that my family had worked for over the years will guide my decisions since they are the same values that draw in and keep people in Idaho.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I began my career as a firefighter with Nampa Fire Department in 2001. I have worked hard for over 20 years honing my leadership skills, and currently serve as a Captain for NFD. During my tenure in firefighting, I have been an advocate for the health and safety of first responders including police, career and volunteer firefighters, and emergency medical providers. Having successfully worked with the legislature on these health and safety issues, I know how to get things done in the Idaho statehouse. I will now focus my time and energy on ensuring that Idaho will provide a top public education system for our kids, provide real property tax relief for homeowners, and bolster our security and well-being by supporting public safety.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is facing unprecedented growth and with that growth comes new challenges for existing businesses and government. Idaho’s growth has paved the way for new businesses to thrive, leading to better economic opportunity and job prospects for Idahoans. Existing businesses must now adjust to the new higher wages that are driven by that growth. In addition, infrastructure to serve that growth has fallen behind. As a Representative, it will be my job to write and vote on policy that strikes a balance between economic prosperity and the needs of infrastructure improvement so the growth will pay for itself. We must ensure our fixed income neighbors aren’t footing the bill for skyrocketing costs associated with growth.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am a public servant. I am lucky to have the privilege of serving as a firefighter and I hope to serve in the legislature as well. My decisions in the House will be made based on the strong family values I was raised with. I will seek to collaborate with 104 other legislators to find the best solutions to the problems facing Idaho, and I will make the citizens of District 23 proud to call me their representative.
Lyman Gene Winchester
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1002 Succor Creek Rd., Homedale ID, 83628
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-