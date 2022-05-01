Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Melissa Durrant
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 4000 W Hubbard Rd, Kuna ID, 83634
Campaign Phone: 208-941-1963
Campaign Website: durrantforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/durrantforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to be a Representative that all members of my district feel included and that my votes will represent them and their concerns. District 23 is such a diverse district with needs from those active in farming and ranching, those living in suburban areas and everything in-between. This diversity shows what makes Idaho great, and that it cannot maintain its identity without the input and knowledge of those that live here. Diversity brings different perspectives and those perspectives are what is going to help me address the problems and find solutions to implement and fight for as legislation is brought forth.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My husband and I have been very active in the agriculture industry and through this involvement I have had many opportunities for leadership and policy making. I am currently in my second year of a two-year term as Idaho’s Young Farmer and Rancher Committee Chair. Prior to my current state chair position, I served two years on the national Young Farmer and Rancher Committee. These positions have shown me the values in having my voice heard to seek out solutions to better everyone I come in contact with. That voice will only be effective as a Representative if I do just that, represent the people of District 23 by having solutions, values and stances that I stand for, come from the people
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most significant challenge that I see Idaho facing is the growing pains from the growth that is coming into the state. Idaho is amazing and the values and integrity that it was built on is what is driving people to come. Maintaining what Idaho was built on is why this is such a challenge. Working through the growing pains to where the growth is not a burden on cities and infrastructure. Proactive planning to where the infrastructure and amenities needed to provide for the growth are either in place or set for completion prior to the growth. This will ease the burden on all parties as the cities, first responders and schools are able to provide for the new growth.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Being a mom, wife, farmer and community member, I know the value of what it means to stand up and be a voice for strengthening where I stand. District 23 is where I stand and I will do what is constitutional and in the best interest of those that live there, so that we are a strong and unified district.
Tyson Scott Garten
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1156 E. Rutherglen St., Kuna ID, 83634
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Jason Knopp
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: PO Box 138, Melba ID, 83641
Campaign Phone: 208-495-4800
Website: KnoppforIdaho.com
Campaign Website: Knopp for idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079006061287
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Expanding Career Technical Education in Idaho.
Property Tax reform.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have served for over eight years on the Melba School Board, where I’m currently the board chair. I also served on the Idaho School Boards Association executive board for seven years - four years representing small school districts for Region 3 and I am currently the president of ISBA. I am also a career fireman with over 14 years of service
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: It is the responsibility of the state to properly fund our system of schools and to enhance each community’s opportunity for excellence with their school. Career Technical Education (CTE) is under served in our state I will use my experience with Public Education to find innovative ways to offer this to all students Idaho. I am not for defunding public education, I believe the legislature should work with local districts and parents to create a world class competitive education.
I’m keenly aware Of the need to protect citizens ability to remain in their home without being overburdened by property taxes, and will advocate for responsible tools were growth can pay for itself to support the improvements and infrastructure demanded by growth.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: My parents raised me to give back, help out and be involved in my community as much as I possibly can. I’m excited for the next step in this journey serving in the State Legislature as the Seat A Representative for District 23.
Michael Law
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 892 N. Cranesbill Ave., Kuna ID, 83634
Campaign Phone: 208-761-7290
Website: michaellawauthor.com
Twitter: @MichaelLawIdaho
Campaign Website: lawforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: @LawForIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to "rollback" government to as small of a government as possible- one that is so unintrusive in the lives and pocketbooks of citizens that they hardly notice. Taxes should be a bare minimum as well as the regulation of business and individuals. With 187 government agencies in Idaho, there is much to rollback. Furthermore, I hope to return each branch of government to its proper sphere with ONLY the legislature making in laws or rules that effect the public, the executive ONLY enforcing the laws made by the legislative branch and the judicial ONLY ruling "guilty" or "not-guilty" or cannot tell either way based on the law. I hope to accomplish keeping government confined to its proper role and with its proper spheres.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have a BA and MA in political science with an emphasis on US government and history. I have written a book on the Declaration of Independence, The Founders' Revolution, which focuses on the Founders' point of view of the Declaration. I have and continue to focus on the Founding principles of government. I served on the Kuna School District board of trustees and was able to witness first hand some of the workings of one of the largest sectors of Idaho government at a local level. Additionally, I have worked many years as a precinct committeeman and in the Republican party, helping other candidates in their races.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Taxing and spending is a major problem in Idaho, particularly one where the dominate party's platform is to have a limited government but continues to grow it. Furthermore, we continue to rely on federal government debt money. My challenge is to not only limit and stop government growth but to shrink government amidst probable opposition from all sides. Additionally, to get Idaho off of the federal government dole will be a major challenge, as Idaho has become dependent on that debt money. It is one I believe I am able to accomplish.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am the best candidate for the position. I have been recognized by others as a strong constitutionalist who will uphold and defend it and to hold government accountable to it, Congress Russ Fulcher who has endorsed me, for example. I am unabashedly pro-2nd amendment and pro-life. I think it is best to do what we can to keep voters/citizens informed on the issues and the candidate positions and trust that they will make the wisest choices when thus armed with knowledge. I am eternally opposed to every form of tyranny over the mind of man, as well as over the life, liberty and property of man. I seek not for power but to tear it down. That is, government has expanded power beyond those granted and I seek to return the power to the people.
Tammy Payne
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 135 State Street, Grand View ID, 83624
Website: tammypayneforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/TammyPayne.for.StateRep.23A
Campaign Website: tammypayneforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/TammyPayne.for.StateRep.23A
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to carrying out the will of the people who elect me by working on conservative legislation that:
- Affirms and strengthens our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights.
- Increases election integrity.
- Upholds family values.
- Prioritizes Idaho agriculture and water security - Idaho water and lands should not be for sale to out of state interests, and, Idaho should manage our public lands and resources.
- Advances school choice.
- Reduces property taxes.
- Eliminates the grocery tax.
- Protects our children - keeping our children safe from sex reassignment surgeries and other medical interventions imposed on children who struggle with gender dysphoria.
- Eliminates Critical Race Theory from all state funded institutions.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My experience at the local level includes serving as, city council person, mayor, a member of a water and sewer board, and as a member of a planning and zoning board. In the larger community, I served as executive director of Healthy Families Nampa, a healthy marriage research project, and as the Faith Base Liaison for two Republican administrations. For the last couple years, I’ve served as the lobbyist for Right to Life of Idaho, advocating for the unborn, disabled and elderly. My education and background has provided me with a good working knowledge of the legislative process, an understanding of how critical working relationships are to the process, and how to represent the people as I work to influence policy makers.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1. Election integrity. If we don’t enforce election integrity, the voice of Idahoans will be lost. We need to cleanup the system so we are sure only living Idahoans’ votes are being counted. Money from outside interest groups to Idaho’s County Clerks needs to be stopped.
2. Developments’ impact on agriculture and water resources. Idaho helps feed the world. It is imperative that legislation, land use planning, and agency rules, make food production easier for the producers, not more expensive and difficult.
3. Education and school choice. Our children are Idaho’s future. We need to fix the public education system’s poor to marginal outcomes, and, stop the liberal ideologies and social agendas in our schools. Idaho needs school choice.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As your legislator, I will represent the people, not special interests, PAC's, paid lobbyists, or the bureaucratic systems’ interests. I am not the establishment's candidate, as I do not believe we can continue to do business as usual. If we do continue to negotiate away our liberties and resources to the encroaching liberal ideologies, values and outsiders, we will soon lose the great state of Idaho. If Idaho continues with the status quo, we will soon go the way of Washington, Oregon and California. I am a Christian conservative Republican who pledges to maintain my Christian principles, as I uphold the Idaho Republican platform, the Idaho Constitution, and the US Constitution for the benefit of Idahoans.