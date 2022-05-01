Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Greg Ferch
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 190671, Boise ID, 83719
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Natalie R. MacLachlan
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 10035 West Bigwood Drive, Boise ID, 83709
Campaign Phone: 208-860-9539
Website: natalie4idaho.com
Facebook page: Natalie for Idaho District 22
Facebook: facebook.com/natalie4idaho
Twitter: @natalie4idaho
Campaign Website: Natalie4Idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/natalie4idaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/natalie4idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to champion...
- Growth that pays for itself through developer impact fees and proactive planning,
- Reduced property taxes for homeowners through increased exemptions and fewer tax breaks for the wealthy and corporate businesses,
- Investing in Idaho's future by fully funding our children's schools and competing in the free market,
- And holding our local legislature accountable by seeking balance, compromise and real problem solving on the everyday issues that affect all of us.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am an educator, homeowner, tax payer and an everyday, lifelong Idahoan. As a teacher, I know how to meet people where they are at, stand up for the struggling, creatively problem solve & collaborate with stakeholders in the community. My work as a theatre artist is also ideal preparation for Representation. As a storyteller I've learned to hold other people's stories as my own and that's what representation truly is. I am involved in community through volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, Treasure Valley Children's Theatre, Interfaith Power and Light, Ada County Developer Impact Fee Advisory Board, West Ada Voters for Education, American Association of University Women and more.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As I've knocked on doors over the last year I've found that the majority of Idahoans share the same concerns and values. We need our legislators to focus on everyday issues and not distraction politics. The most urgent issues are housing that's affordable, property taxes that are reasonable, livable wages, fully funded education, proactive infrastructure planning, and sustainable quantity and quality of water.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It is my goal to be a representative FOR ALL OF US!
It would be a great honor to serve my state in this way.
John Vander Woude
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 5311 Ridgewood Rd, Meridian ID, 83687
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-