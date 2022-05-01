Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Brandon Dybdal
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1370 W. Elias Dr, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Jeff Ehlers
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3313 W. Cherry Lane #1024, Meridian ID, 83642
Campaign Phone: 208-278-2818
Campaign Website: JeffEhlers4Idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Jeff4Idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: As a father I recognize the great responsibility we have to our children in education. I believe parents have a central role in their child’s education and public policy should reflect that. Parents should be empowered with not only a voice but also the ability to influence how and where their children are educated.
I believe the foundation of a good economy is a free market where business can thrive. I’ve experienced the burden government puts on small business and am committed to protecting our economic freedom. We must also ensure taxes are low and citizens are free which leads to better economic opportunity. I have a proven record of managing finances and budgets in the private sector and will work tirelessly to stop government overreach
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have spent my professional career helping businesses of all sizes and have started and sold several of my own. Analyzing data and spotting inefficiencies is a passion and strength of mine. The companies and clients I have worked for have raised millions of dollars and saved millions of dollars from my efforts. I am ready to use my financial skills to keep more of your money in your pocket.
I have spent nearly 20 years helping elect conservative leaders. I’ve been an elected GOP Precinct Committeeman since 2018 and am currently Ada County GOP Vice-Chair over Finance. During my tenure we have raised close to $200,000 — the largest amount raised in our history. We’ve used that money to win races for conservative candidates to Keep Idaho Red
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As a 6th generation Idahoan my roots run deep in our great state. Our Idaho quality of life is exceptional - we must keep it that way. We can do more to ease and eliminate the pains associated with rapid growth. We must listen to not only stakeholders and businesses but also individual homeowners and families. I will also be vigilant to honor and defend the conservative values that make Idaho great. I believe in limited government that upholds the Constitution as intended by its inspired Framers. I am pro-life, pro-second amendment and pro-liberty. We must also ensure our children are adequately prepared for the future. Our education system is ripe for innovation; I will listen to parents, local leaders, and educators to find new solutions.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: State Legislators are responsible for supporting and defending the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Idaho. As a State Legislator, I will ask the following two questions of each piece of legislation I vote on: Is it Constitutional? And is this the proper role of government? These will be my guideposts.
State Legislators are also committed to listening to the people in their district and representing them effectively. This requires good communication skills and an ability to work with others. I have honed these skills in my professional career and while serving within the Republican Party. I have a proven track record of leadership and solving problems and I look forward to putting these skills to work for you.
Caleb Pirc
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3015 S. Alyeska Ln, Meridian ID, 83642
Campaign Phone: 208-996-9987
Website: calebforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/CalebforIdaho
Twitter: twitter.com/calebforidaho
Campaign Website: calebforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/CalebforIdaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/calebforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Meridian is home to the best place in America to live and raise a family. Having grown up in this community, I have seen the unique blessings that we have here in my hometown. I am running to protect Meridian's family-friendly culture. As a small business owner, I know hard it can be for families to make ends meet in these challenging times. I am dedicated to sponsoring and supporting legislation to reduce the regulatory and tax burden upon families and small businesses in our community. I am 100% pro-life and will stand for the sacred gift and dignity of every human life. I am also dedicated to fighting for individual liberties including religious freedom, second amendment rights, parental choice in education, and healthcare freedom.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a small business owner, I have the pragmatic business experience the Idaho legislature needs to ensure that our economic system provides for working families and that the government runs efficiently without waste.
I have also had the unique opportunity to serve in Idaho's government in several roles. I had the opportunities to serve as an intern for U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher as well as an intern for several conservative Idaho legislators. These opportunities allowed me to see what true pragmatic conservative leadership looks like. While serving several conservative Idaho legislators, I researched, drafted, and presented true conservative legislation, allowing me to be prepared to serve Meridian in the Legislature on Day 1.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most significant challenge currently facing Idaho is the failures caused by the disastrous and overreaching policies of the Biden Administration. Crippling regulations upon many of Idaho's industries in combination with policies that shut down many sectors of our economy pose a substantial threat to the daily lives of Idahoans. As your representative, I will work to ensure Idaho maintains its constitutional authority in the face of federal overreach.
More specifically, with the economic downturn caused by the aforementioned failing policies, Idaho must work to reduce the economic strain of government upon individuals. Property taxes are skyrocketing, and I will fight to bring down these and other painfully-expensive tax increases.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: For me, Meridian is home. Having grown up right here, I know what makes Meridian the best place in America to live and raise a family and I am fully committed to standing up for these values in the Idaho Legislature. America's founding principles are under attack every day in our culture and I am dedicated to taking my experience serving in Idaho’s government and running my own small business to the Idaho Legislature to work for you every day. I am not beholden to anyone, but am dedicated to standing for the people of Meridian. I am grateful for the endorsements of U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher and numerous conservative legislators from across Idaho who know I will join them in the fight for true conservative values right here in Idaho.