Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Josi Christensen
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 3313 W Cherry Lane PMB#117, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: When I'm elected, I will push Idaho to rededicate themselves to our public schools. I appreciate the great efforts of my children's teachers. But, Idaho is ranked dead-last in teacher salary and per-student funding. As a public school teacher, administrators demands, parents expectations and students abilities and backgrounds was devastating. The Idaho legislature demonstrates a general disregard for public schools and universities and disrespect for all educators by the laws they seek to pass. Depending on levies to balance school budgets is madness. Idaho cannot retain the best teachers, cannot afford heating system repairs, cannot build new schools for our growing population. Our legislators continue to push our state further behind.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I'm a woman, mother, wife, teacher, scout leader, daughter, high school graduate, college graduate, poll-worker and friend. I've driven forklifts, cleaned hotel rooms, caught potatoes from dump trucks, tutored teens in juvenile detention, taught English as a second language to adults, coached unhoused individuals at Interfaith Sanctuary and taught middle school students. I also run a non-profit organization — I have four kids! I've lived in rural Idaho, and I understand that this is an agricultural state. I am not a lawyer, a realtor nor do I run my own company. But I'm like you. I drive a van. I'm a good listener. I ask good questions. We need regular citizens like me to represent Idahoans in our legislature.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The Idaho legislature seems to be frequently overwhelmed with national anxieties. We must keep our attention laser-focused on local issues. I'm a third-generation poll-worker, I know from training and personal experience that every voter's ballot is secure because of sound and transparent practices of our state and well-trained, patriotic workers. Last session's 64 election-focused bills was an extreme waste of time. Issues of drying wells, fire and drought cause me great distress. Legislators have provided Band-Aid-sized exemptions to fixed-income citizens who may very well be taxed out of their homes. Our legislature needs to reconfigure how property is assessed and add impact fees to assist county and city governments.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: You need to understand that I don't see any simple solutions to the problems that face our state. The best laws are made by deliberation and wrestling with hard questions. The worst laws come from individuals motivated by fear of loss who march in lockstep and vote with rubber stamps. My personal ethics will not allow me to support bills that violate standing laws or our Idaho and US Constitution. Until the majority party is willing and able to diversify the solutions to the problems Idaho faces instead of voting with solidarity as a block, I feel it is necessary to provide you with an alternative. Vote for me, Josi Christensen, a practical, moderate democrat to be your Idaho Representative.
Dom Gelsomino
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3034 W Acarrera Lane 201, Meridian ID, 83642
Website: dom4idaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/dom4idaho
Twitter: twitter.com/dom4idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Bring a solid vision, experience, and a track record of results to the legislature to tackle the issues that are important to Idahoans. Address our mental health and behavioral health crises, our homelessness crisis, Idaho’s infrastructure system, responsible management of growth, our healthcare system, and education system. Work with fellow lawmakers and the private sector, to make Idaho an even more economically attractive state for higher paying businesses to come and create job opportunities for Idahoans. To uphold a higher standard of real representation and advocacy for all Idahoans, not just those in my district.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My experience in city, local, and state government including: serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission, working for state lawmakers, and my years of involvement in my community have afforded me a hands on opportunity to truly get to know my friends and neighbors in the district, as well as being able to make decisions that have had a direct positive impact to my city and district. Experience matters, especially in this race. Our District cannot afford an on the job training lawmaker. We need someone who know what to do starting Day One!
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: An immediate "root" issue that poses a significant challenge for Idaho, is the need to improve our education system. Idaho's education system continues to rank at the bottom nationally. To address this issue, I will work tirelessly to uphold the legislature’s constitutional duty to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools”. Work together with teachers and parents to assess areas of improvement, and strengthen what works already in our education system. Work together with parents and teachers to provide our students options for career-technical education (STEM) and college options, all critical to developing a well-rounded citizen.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I cannot emphasize enough that experience matters! As the experienced candidate in my race, I recognize that this newly drawn district cannot afford an on-the-job-training lawmaker, and needs a lawmaker who knows what to do, who to work with, and how to get things done on day one! I hope I can count on your support!
Mike Long
Party: Libertarian
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
James Petzke
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 2628 S Afleet Ave, Meridian ID, 83642
Campaign Phone: 208-450-5615
Website: petzkeforidaho.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: 1: Meaningful property tax relief. Idahoans are burdened with a rising cost of living, and while the state can't solve that entirely, it can finally find a way to give meaningful property tax relief and help make housing affordable.
2: Emphasize Career Technical Education, which prepares students for real world careers, and fix the broken education funding mechanisms we use that hamstring fast growing areas like Meridian.
3: Hold strong to our conservative values. That means defending our constitutional rights like the First and Second Amendments, backing our police officers 110%, and being fiscally conservative with our budget.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: The state legislature has one core job: Setting the budget for the state. With that in mind, we need experts in finance in these seats. I spent the last ten years building a group of eCommerce companies into a $3 million dollar operation. The largest of them is called Upland Optics, which sells sporting optics for hunters. I'm proud to be a successful small business owner, and I know that that experience makes me a great candidate for this office.
Along the way of building those companies I also earned two undergraduate degrees from Boise State and a Master's Degree from Harvard in Finance. This academic financial background will help me understand our state budget at an in depth level.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1: Growth. Our state has fundamentally changed since I was a kid growing up here. Growth has given us a booming economy, but we need to make sure we manage it in a responsible way and not lose sight of what makes this place special.
2: Inflation. I'm terrified of the gradual erosion of our currency as a result of federal policies. We need to do everything we can to help every day people here keep up with the rising cost of living. 3: Worker Shortages: The low unemployment rate we have is great, but the worker shortage we have right now is not. The state should continue to focus education on real world outcomes through programs like Career Technical Education to help with that.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Politicians today too often focus on creating division and being radical or sensational to get attention. My hope in this election is that we can get back to a time when we elect those who truly treat elected office as a public service.
The reason that I've spent so much time in my campaign knocking on doors and talking to voters one on one is because I want to learn what your concerns are and how I can best represent you in the statehouse. Please reach out to me if you have ideas on what we can do better!
Tara Pugmire
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 2870 S Jiovanni Pl, Meridian ID, 83642
Campaign Phone: 208-590-4103
Website: tarapugmire4idaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/tara.pugmire
Facebook: instagram.com/tarapugmire/
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will uphold traditional conservative values, that support the family, education, small businesses, and our constitutional rights.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a 6th generation Idahoan. I have raised my family here, and am a proud mother of 5 children. I have first hand knowledge of our education system. My husband and I are small business owners, I know what it takes to keep a small business open in Idaho. I have volunteered my time with education legislation, and working to help Idaho students advance through the Extended Learning Opportunities bill.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Parents are concerned about their children, their education, and freedoms. We need transparency in Education spending, and in curriculum. With the growth that is happening in the state of Idaho property values are increasing. Long time home owners are being priced out of their homes. A vast majority of these people are over 60 and are on a fixed income. The issue of property tax and the increase of other taxes needs to be addressed. I support lowering taxes, and protecting personal freedoms.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Running for public office is not something that I had ever aspired for, nor was it part of my future plans. The last several years have moved me to action. I have taken for granted the freedoms I enjoyed, and how my community supported my traditional conservative way of life. We as individuals are not thankful for our health until we are sick. So it has been with me in regards to our great Nation and State of Idaho. I can no longer stand idly by, as I see many of our freedoms under attack. I want to protect our state and the community I live in, to keep Idaho a place my kids want to raise their children someday.
Tyler Ricks
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1242 N Saw Creek Pl, Meridian ID, 83642
Campaign Phone: 208-810-0734
Campaign Website: tylerricks.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/TylerRicksID
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/TylerRicksID
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Daniel Weston
Party: Constitution
Mailing Address: 707 E Pine Ave, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-