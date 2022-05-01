Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Joe Palmer
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3239 N Dixon, Meridian ID, 83646
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I want to protect Idaho families. I am a fourth-generation Idahoan who has a family first approach — I want to make sure our families and businesses thrive, that our children and communities are safe and that our rights are protected.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My roots in Meridian run deep. I was born and raised in the treasure valley and my kids were also born and raised here. I am an Army veteran, a family man and a business owner. I have a proven record of getting things done and listening to my constituents.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most significant challenges I see are: lack of support of our law enforcement, increasing taxes and rapid growth. Law enforcement support is paramount. I have stood with law enforcement in the State House of Representatives throughout the radical liberals' attack on our police. We need to continue to support them so they can continue to keep our state safe. Secondly, government needs to lower Idahoans' tax burden. I will fight against inflation by working to cut spending and lowering your taxes so that you can keep more of your hard-earned dollars. And finally, growth. We need to plan for growth. As chairman of the House transportation committee, I have worked to continue to fund infrastructure without increasing taxes.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Vote Joe Palmer, May 17.
Gloria Urwin
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3327 N. Eagle Rd-110-160, Meridian ID, 83646
Campaign Phone: 208-917-2848
Campaign Website: GloriaforIdaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Gloria for State Legislator
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Sponsor or Co Sponsor Bills that fall within the four corners of our State & Federal Constitution. Specifically related to the rights of Idahoans.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been personally involved in Political boards through Real Estate for many years. I’ve attended hearings at the Capital, Communicated with my Legislators in support or in opposition of Bills. I have served on the Ada Co. Republican Central Committee as 2nd Vice Chair. I served as an Alternate Delegate & Delegate to the GOP Convention in 2016 & 2020. I served as a State Political Coordinator for Idaho Realtors as an advocate for property tax relief & I am also running for precinct committee women for the Ada Co. Central Committee. I’ve attended three Political training seminars.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Infiltration by RINOs at all levels of Government. My decision to run is specifically to replace the Swamp in my District & encourage others to get involved. I will be a strong advocate in protecting individual, Property, Healthcare & Parental rights as well as issues that are most important to my constituents
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am not sponsored or beholden to the establishment. I do not support career Politicians. I do not support CRT, Indoctrination, Explicit material in any public School, Museum, Library or college. I believe parents & Children rights must be protected. I believe that our God Given Rights are worth fighting for. I am a Native Idaho & love Idaho!