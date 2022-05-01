Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to (a) continue my successful efforts to get bi-partisan legislation enacted and (b) help cultivate a more productive and less divisive legislative environment.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My incumbency provides me with almost two years of experience. Prior to my election my service to Idaho's state government and expertise in policy and law, including time as a U.S. Senate law clerk, equipped me to be an effective lawmaker.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: I believe the large number of 'ideology first' legislators has created a legislature that is increasingly unable to address the pressing problems that impact most Idahoans (property taxes and non-affordable housing, teacher attrition, water conservation, etc). I've worked hard to demonstrate a commitment to being non-ideological and solutions-driven while cultivating strong relationships with legislators in both parties.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?