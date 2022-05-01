Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Sue Chew
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 1304 Gourley St, Boise ID, 83705
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Mary Ellen Nourse
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 6915 W Brentwood Dr, Boise ID, 83709
Campaign Phone: 208-251-1151
Campaign Website: parler.com/maryellen8694
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: If elected, Mary Ellen will provide a new face, a new energy, and a new voice for District 17. As a conservative, Mary Ellen will work with other legislators to advance bills to protect Idaho's most vulnerable citizens: our unborn, our youth, and our elderly. Mary Ellen will also support legislation to provide more tax relief for Idahoans, particularly those on low- , medium- , and fixed incomes.
In addition, Mary Ellen will encourage and listen to the concerns of minorities of District 17, particularly Hispanic citizens.
Mary Ellen's positive attitude will color her interactions with constituents and colleagues. Mary Ellen's specific issues are listed in Question 3.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Mary Ellen brings firsthand, from-the-trenches experience to Idaho issues. Mary Ellen worked in Corrections in Idaho for the past 21 years, prior to her retirement in January 2021. Mary Ellen knows firsthand the challenges that the Idaho Department of Correction faces in caring for Idaho offenders. In addition, Mary Ellen is active in the pro-life movement in the Treasure Valley, including “40 Days for Life” campaigns and the Respect Life/Culture of Life Committee at her church in Boise. Mary Ellen is also a member of Concerned Women for America. As semi-retirees, Mary Ellen and her husband Jim live daily the challenges that Idaho senior citizens face at the gasoline pump, the doctor’s office, and the supermarket.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1. Protection of Idaho's unborn citizens. The Fetal Heartbeat Bill is a monumental step in protecting Idaho's unborn.
2. Safeguarding the lives and dignity of Idaho's elderly. Three surrounding states--Oregon, Washington, and Montana--have legalized euthanasia under the name of "Death With Dignity."
3. Protection of children. Teens experiencing gender dysphoria need access to professional counselors who can assist these young people in honoring their birth sex, instead of hormone "therapy" or other gender "reassignment" procedures. Girls' and women's sports are for biological females only, as are girls' and women's restrooms. Sex education program in public schools must devote equal time and resources to abstinence education.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Mary Ellen and Jim are Catholic Christians. They're active in their parish, where Mary Ellen is a volunteer organist and a member of the Respect Life Committee.
Mary Ellen strongly supports our military. Jim is a Vietnam veteran, and Mary Ellen was in the volunteer Texas State Guard for two years when she lived in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Mary Ellen holds an Idaho teaching certificate as well as an Idaho Vocational Administrator credential. She holds a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Memphis and is a member of two professional organizations.
In addition to her musical interests, Mary Ellen competes in Masters Track & Field meets and enjoys archery. She's also a member of the Idaho Civil War Volunteers.