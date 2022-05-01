Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Jackie Davidson
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 8107 W Canterbury Ct, Boise ID, 83704
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Colin Nash
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 6833 W Russett St, Boise ID, 83704
Campaign Phone: 208-546-9004
Twitter: @colinmnash
Campaign Website: nashforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/nash4idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: In my first term in the Idaho House, I passed legislation that provides fairness in elections (H511) and protects spouses from the crime of rape (S1089) and sponsored legislation to shield renters from unpredictable fees (S1088), provide generous paid family leave for workers (H447), and cut property taxes by increasing the residential homeowner’s exemption. In my next term, I will continue to help advance meaningful investments in healthcare, infrastructure, and public schools. I will seek innovative solutions to our housing crisis, and work to lower the cost of prescriptions while continuing to successfully fight back against orchestrated attacks on public education and your right to vote.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Prior to practicing law, I helped seniors access public benefits to help pay for long-term care, and now as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I help set the state budgets for these same programs to help Idahoans age with dignity. As a recent college graduate, I understand how important it is that we keep tuition costs low for our students, which makes me proud that the last two higher education budgets I’ve worked on have resulted in a tuition freeze at Idaho’s four-year institutions. As a father to two young children, I understand how critical it is that Idaho ends its distinction as last in the nation in per-pupil education funding, and that is why I helped usher through historic investments in K-12 education this session.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Growth is the most significant challenge Idaho faces, evidenced by skyrocketing housing prices. As a renter with a young family, I am keenly aware of how increasingly unrealistic it is for folks to purchase housing near their employment or find an affordable home to rent. These problems are exacerbated by local governments that artificially suppress the housing supply through overly restrictive zoning laws that disable homeowners from exercising basic property rights such as renting out their basement or garage apartment. I sponsored legislation this year that would increase our housing supply by curtailing overly restrictive zoning requirements, and plan to advance legislation on this subject next session.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As the youngest member of the Idaho Legislature, I bring a unique perspective to the lawmaking process. I know the issues affecting you because they’re affecting my family, too. A vote for Colin Nash is a vote to ensure that the critical government services you rely on are properly funded, that your constitutional rights are defended, and that our institutions are free from undue influence and remain strong in the face of rising extremism.
Richard Shurtleff
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 8834 W Northview, Boise ID, 83704
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -