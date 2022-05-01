Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Dori Healey
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 12404 W View Ridge St, Boise ID, 83709
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: - no response -
Jeff Nafsinger
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 4931 Burlington Dr, Boise ID, 83704
Campaign Phone: 208-244-0002
Website: nafsinger4idaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/nafsinger4idaho
Twitter: @jeffnafsinger
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will work to help build up a community where all of our children can live and thrive as adults. I will work to fully fund education, to tackle the growth and infrastructure issues, and promote fair wages and affordable housing.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: First and foremost, being a father to five incredible children. I also spent 19 years in the construction industry as a sales rep, working with businesses to provide the resources that went into building our community. I was later inspired to start a career in real estate. My passion for helping families find their home continually teaches me what it means to be a good parent, neighbor, and Idahoan.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: We must fully fund public education. In addition, we have to create ways to attract and retain teachers and staff for our public schools. We can no longer fund schools by way of levy and school bonds. This puts too high of a burden on property taxes, which is another challenge that will need relief.
We must work together to come up with solutions to our growing infrastructure problems. Access to reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation must be a priority.
Not enough time and energy has been given to the issues that affect all of us, such as education, growth planning, taxes, and public lands. Instead, what we are seeing is political grandstanding, publicity stunts, and wasted taxpayer dollars.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As a fourth generation Idahoan, I remember a two-party system where politicians worked together to make a better Idaho. I want that world for my children. I want that world for your children too. I pledge to work for the good of Idahoans across the state by promoting policies that enrich and improve all of our lives, regardless of party affiliation.