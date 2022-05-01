Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Tara Barling
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3805 Southside Boulevard, Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Website: tarabarling.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My hope and intent are to truly represent the people of District 13. I would like to start by lowering the tax burden with the combination of the following: Amending Idaho Code to allow for school impact fees as this would stop current homeowners from continually footing the bill for new schools. Help to revive indexing the homeowners' exemption. This would help to mitigate the inflated value assessments and the increased property taxes that come along with such assessments. Bring the grocery tax repeal bill to a vote. Strongly advocate that all departments in all government entities implement zero based budgeting. Our taxes should not be budget driven, governing agencies ought be starved, not the taxpayer paying for everything.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have had the wonderful and continuing privilege to serve as a Director on the Concerned Citizens of Canyon County Committee. Working through and with this committee has given me the unique opportunity of serving not only District 13 but Canyon County as well. We successfully squashed an overpriced tax burden in the form of a jail bond in 2018 and continued to work for a more sensible solution. We had legislation brought forth last year that would have provided tangible tax relief, however, it was "drawered" even after having bi-partisan support of 40+ legislative cosponsors.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: There is a push towards Cooperative Federalism. My actions will be to promote our Republic and the form of government our founders gave us with all its safeguards that protect our God-given rights. I will also promote laws that prohibit socialism and Federal control over our state and her people.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am married and the mother of seven children, 11 grandchildren with 3 more on the way this year (so far). I believe strongly in parental rights, medical freedom, privacy, limited government, school choice with a heavy leaning for school at home. I am a Platform Republican. I support our state constitution and The United States Constitution. I will advocate for election integrity. I am a huge supporter of Due Process as well as the second amendment SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. I love this country and I pray The Living God gives us a bit more time to course correct and the wisdom to do it.
Cory Chappell
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 2011 1st street South, Nampa ID, 83651
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Roger Hunt
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 6120 Airport Rd, Nampa ID, 83687
Campaign Phone: 208-991-0434
Website: rogerhuntforidaho.com
Facebook page: RogerLHuntforidaholegislature
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will be a voice for smaller government, less spending and lower taxes. I will work to counter the overreach of the government, the medical industry and the state agencies so the last two years of unconstitutional mandates will not ever be repeated.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Thirty years working in the private sector in many different capacities has taught me how to work with people and the importance of giving an honest days work for an honest days pay.
I am a lifelong student of government and its proper role assigned to it by the Constitution.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The startling growth of government is a very real concern of mine. Our state government spent almost 7 billion dollars six years ago, this year, 2022 it spent almost THIRTEEN BILLION dollars. Spending doubled in six years! 45% of this year's revenue came from the federal government and we are being controlled with strings (or chains) attached to every one of those dollars. This must stop if we are to remain a sovereign state rather than a puppet of the federal government. I will work to stop all spending that is outside of the proper role of government.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I consider the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence to be inspired documents written by wise men who were raised up by God to establish a nation where our God given rights would be protected. I will look at every proposal, every bill, every government action with this in mind. I am adamantly opposed to critical race theory in our government schools, whatever they change the name to. Parents have a right to know what their kids are being taught.
Kenny Wroten
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 4537 E Tuscany Ave, Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Phone: 208-989-8292
Website: kennywroten.com
Facebook page: Kennywrotenidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to move Idaho forward in a positive way. I want to help Idaho maintain its balanced budget and return excess taxes to the taxpayer. I believe it is important to support education in Idaho. I will also support the Blue and give our law enforcement the resources and support needed to protect our borders from the flow of illegal drugs and keep our communities safe. I want to protect Idaho from Federal overreach that could negatively impact control of our natural resources as well as mandates that may hurt our businesses and citizens.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been involved in my community for many years. I have served on numerous Boards and have lead a number of civic/service groups. I have served on the Boards of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Nampa Association of Realtors, and the Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association. I Chaired the Advisory Board of the Nampa Salvation Army from 2019-2021. I have served as President of the Nampa Jaycees, the Nampa Optimist, and the Kiwanis Club of Nampa 2019-2020. I am currently the Chairman of the Venue Management Advisory Commission for the City of Nampa. I believe this, and more, has prepared me for this office.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Infrastructure is a state-wide issue. Legislative funding this year will go a long way in helping repair and improve our roads, bridges, and more. This will help improve our states' economic development as quality infrastructure is important to commerce as it moves people and products. I want to make sure these investments and improvements take place. Also, keeping money in our citizens pockets will be a challenge. Inflation is impacting our citizens as prices rise on nearly everything. We have to continue to look at ways to ease the burden on our citizens from poor federal fiscal policies and regulations.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am an Idaho native and was born in Nampa. I went to school here and have degrees from Northwest Nazarene College (now NNU), and Boise State University. I will strive to be a common-sense conservative that supports my District and the State of Idaho.