Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Jeff Cornilles
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1313 W. Raelin Dr., Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Phone: 208-880-3562
Website: cornillesforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/cornillesforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to maintain the Idaho quality of life that we all enjoy, in keeping Idaho, Idaho. Supporting tax cuts, and giving property tax relief to those on fixed incomes or just starting out. Defending our constitutional rights, specifically the 1st and 2nd amendments which are under attack, eliminating government overreach and mandates. Supporting quality education and defending parental rights in regards to their children's education.
I am pro-life and will defend the unborn. I will address growth and infrastructure and make sure that growth is paying for growth. I will fight to protect our public lands and keep them assessable for recreation. I back the Blue and support public safety, making sure that public safety is well funded.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a fourth generation Idahoan and small business owner and have experienced government overreach. I know what it's like to meet payroll and be accountable for other peoples well being. I am deeply involved in my community, giving of time and resources.
I currently serve on the city of Nampa's Impact Fee Committee and am a commissioner on the Nampa Development Corporation (Urban renewal), both of which directly impact growth, taxes and infrastructure.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Growth, infrastructure and taxes are our biggest challenges. As more people move here pressure is created with our infrastructure and increased property taxes. As your legislator it will be my responsibility to continue my work fighting to control growth and to assure that more money is kept in our local communities to address these issues. Local government is still the most pure form of government and the most impactful to our citizens.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It is a privilege to run as your state representative, giving back to the community and state that I am proud to call home. I adhere to true Republican values. I am here to represent all of District 12 not just a select few.
A vote for me is a vote for your voice to be heard at our state Capitol. I want to keep Idaho moving in the right direction with an emphasis on our conservative values, supporting our constitutional rights, and freedoms.
Sebastian Griffin
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 752 W Heather Woods Dr, Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Phone: 208-917-0513
Website: griffinforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/Griffinforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My three points of focus are Education, Property Tax Relief, and Public Safety.
Education: Parents must always have a say in their children's education. If I am elected, I will continue to protect the rights of parents to have a voice in what their children are learning in Idaho's public schools.
Property Tax: It is time to get serious about reducing property taxes. I will be a tireless advocate for property tax reduction and will work cohesively with our Assessor to introduce tax relief in my first term of office.
Public Safety: Our Police, Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services are vital to keeping Nampa Safe and Free. If I am elected, I will work to ensure that these critical public services are properly funded and supported!
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been actively involved in our community for many years. I have served on superintendent selection committees, as a Precinct Committeeman, as Canyon County Republican Central Committee Youth Chairman, Nampa Lions Club, and have been an active member involved in getting our students back into productive learning environments rather than isolated learning.
Our campaign has over 150 volunteers and endorsements and with their support I am working hard to meet every voter in the district.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: I believe we are at a critical moment in this state. We need leaders who aren't afraid to meet one on one with constituents and listen to what the people are saying. If I am elected my door will always be open to the people of Nampa. Unity, transparency, and communication are essential for true representation and together we can bring that to the Idaho Legislature!
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Our campaign has knocked on nearly 3,500 households so far this election. We have made hundreds of calls. My wife and I have attended dozens and dozens of community meetings. I am the candidate working to represent the people of Nampa.
I would also like to share a few of my endorsements:
Kieran Donahue - Canyon County Sheriff, Dr. Jacob Bower - Nampa City Council, Victor Rodriguez - Nampa City Council, Natalie Jangula - Nampa City Council, Jeff Kirkman - Nampa School Board Chairman, Brook Taylor - Nampa School Board, Marco Valle - Nampa School Board, Cory Woolstenhulme - CHS Principal & Nampa West Stake President, Dr. Kim Keller - Nampa Smiles CEO, Rick Tuha - Idaho Law Group CEO and Attorney, and many more.
Machele Hamilton
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 16142 Kootenai Place, Nampa ID, 83651
Campaign Phone: 208-880-1631
Website: hamiltonforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/hamiltonforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I believe conservative values are necessary to a happy and productive life and a life dictated by the heavy hand of government is never what the Founders envisioned. We have many who are choosing to come here and we must be vigilant in protecting our Idaho way of life. Increased population brings progressive attitudes, and keeping Idaho truly conservative will be the greatest challenge, and the greatest accomplishment. Also, we must maintain state sovereignty. It is the fundamental purpose of government to protect and defend the rights of the individual, not to trample them while surrendering our sovereignty to secure Federal dollars borrowed against our children's future. We can and must resist this creeping federal overreach.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a lifelong resident of Canyon County where my husband of 35 years and I raised our children while owning and operating a construction and painting company. For more than 15 years I wrote a column about painting and politics in the Press Tribune. I have been elected as a Precinct Committeeman for the Republican party and also served as District 12 Chairman, as well as the Canyon County Republican Central Committee Chairman, and currently am the Idaho Republican Party Vice Chairman. I have worked as a Senate Attache in the Idaho Legislature for several years, and I currently serve as the Director of Communications for the Lieutenant Governor. I am the most experienced and conservative candidate for State Representative District 12A.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Our state, and our nation, are at a crossroads. The bureaucratic state has grown in power to the point that our executive can, with the blessing of our AG, violate all five of our fundamental rights enumerated in the first Amendment while sidestepping the checks and balances promised by our Republican form of government. Businesses are shuttered, churches closed, speech silenced, press corrupted, and peaceful protestors arrested. Our children are taught that the shade of their skin makes them oppressed or oppressor, or that boys can be girls, or that speech is violence. All this at the behest of bureaucrats acting with self-righteous indignation and claiming that it is for our own good. We need strong leadership to stand against this.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Friends, I offer my deepest and most sincere promise, as your representative I will fight tirelessly to ensure that our rights are protected, that the injuries suffered during these past years are NEVER repeated. I will fight to ensure we need not live in fear of the wrath of some irritated bureaucrat and that we all enjoy the protections of due process. I will fight to protect and defend our Republic so that our children and grandchildren may enjoy the blessings of liberty. I will close with the words of Thomas Paine, "I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace."