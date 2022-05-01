Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Beverlee Furner
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1647 Gold Street, Middleton ID, 83644
Campaign Phone: 208-850-1338
Website: electbeverleefurner.com
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I want to be the logical, researcher of bills brought to the House either by myself or others to speak for the majority of Idaho citizens. I want to bring healthcare facts and medical practice to the discussions. I want to continue the tax relief process for all, but especially the retired and elderly people of our State. There is so much work to still be done for Idaho; we do need to continue to put education at our front discussions. We need to keep and recruit qualified and amazing teachers and educators to Idaho. We need to address the suicide rate and mental health issues.
I want to make a difference in this role and speak for the people!
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: This House position is District 10B which is predominately Middleton, ID where I was on the City Council for 6 years. That was my first introduction into politics and it was a learning experience for me! I learned something new almost everyday.
Most of my professional career has been as a healthcare provider which also helped me learn budgeting, the fine art of negotiating, "playing nice in the sandbox", difficult conversations, leadership, teaching and precepting, diagnosing, evaluating and treating patients, students and the public.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Currently many cities in Idaho are having an influx of people moving into the State and our infrastructures are not ready for these numbers of people, cars and school aged children. How to manage this growth encompasses many challenges that I will be a voice in. I think it will take a group effort to tackle this blessing and curse.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am a 64 year old female, who is not a politician, not an attorney but a citizen; who has lived in Idaho for almost 30 years and feel that I can make a difference for the majority of the people. I have run my campaign in a simple way and not accepted any financial contributions as I do not want even the appearance of being swayed by anyone. I do care about people, animals, religious freedom, the Constitution, the right to bear arms, farm lands, property and water rights, education of our future leaders and businesses. I have been a life long Republican and am conservative.
Coral Kenagy
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 316 St Charles Ct, Middleton ID, 83644
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Bruce D. Skaug
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1226 E. Karcher Road, Nampa ID, 83687
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: In my first session as a State Representative, I was able to draft and pass legislation on a regular basis. My bills usually chipped away at the powers of government or bureaucracy and empowered the taxpayer. I hope to continue this trend, passing good bills and, perhaps more important, stopping bad bills from becoming law. I represent a politically conservative district and will seek to represent their interests in traditional views of freedom, faith, and family.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney, have operated a law office with approximately 18 employees for three decades, served as a Nampa City Council member - four of those years as Council President. I have served one term as a State Representative. My wife, Debbie, and I have raised six children and now have six grandchildren.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho faces the challenge of record population growth and all that comes with it. We cannot stop the state from growing. The word is out that this is a great state in which to live, work, and raise a family. We can work to keep the Idaho fiscal and social values that made this a great state. Limited government allows businesses and people to prosper. Limited government allows churches to flourish. Less government intrusion into our lives means more freedom. I will never vote to raise taxes and will continue to work to lower taxes, while still maintaining vital infrastructure and necessary services. I will stand against the "woke" leftist ideology that has ruined large cities in other states.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Idaho is the best place on the planet to live. Help keep it that way by clinging to Idaho values and the truths enumerated in our U.S. Constitution. Know that I follow Ronald Reagan's 11th Commandment and seek civility in government. "Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican."