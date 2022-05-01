Description: The attorney general serves a four-year term and provides legal representation to the state of Idaho. The attorney general is the chief legal officer; represents all state agencies and officers; issues official legal opinions; represents Idaho in all state and federal courts; and is a member of state land and examiners boards.
Raul R. Labrador
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P. O. Box 1899, Boise ID, 83701
Website: labrador2022.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/labradorforidaho
Twitter: twitter.com/Raul_Labrador
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
Arthur ("Art") Macomber
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P. O. Box 485, Coeur d'Alene ID, 83816-0485
Campaign Phone: 208-618-8686
Website: macomberforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/Macomber4Idaho
Twitter: @Macomber4Idaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I went to UC Hastings College of the Law at age 45 after a successful business career. I translate the law into explanations and examples, so non-lawyers understand what can be highly complex topics. In 15 years, I mentored new and experienced attorneys as I grew my civil law firm from a solo practice to six attorneys. I argued before the Idaho State Supreme Court six times, published numerous legal articles, and taught law at Gonzaga Law School and North Idaho College. I wrote the 2018 Idaho Constitutional amendment now found at Section 29 of Article 3.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: As an elected official, the Attorney General needs to be listening to citizens on issues of Statewide importance, so that he can issue opinions to the citizens on the state of the law on such topics. I am a practicing litigator ready to reinvigorate Idaho's State sovereignty. Idaho must initiate and/or join lawsuits to fight back against federal and State overreach. The AG's office needs a strike force of attorneys to monitor federal actions and cases to identify ones Idaho should challenge or join. The legislature must regain the attorneys it lost to the executive branch Attorney General's office in 1997. Further, that Legislative Counsel's Office, once formed, can use that 2018 Constitutional Amendment to help cut down on IDAPA rules.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho needs to return to the constitutional anchors that have brought prosperity since 1890. The relationship between the State and federal constitutions is uniquely designed to safeguard freedom, given human nature's inclination to gather power in one branch or person. Idaho must reinvigorate State sovereignty. Idaho must fix its Republic, and the Attorney General is the only State official that can get us back to those governing structures. My decades-long study of the U.S. and State Constitutions will assist in fixing the Idaho Republic.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: My opponents disqualify themselves, one by his responsibility for the trampling of civil liberties during the past two years, and the other by his lack of legal experience. The incumbent did not or could not convince the Governor that lawful and constitutional behavior was and is the best way to govern. The other opponent, a lobbyist, left the practice of law in 2006 to be a legislator, and is a policy proponent, and not a law practitioner. The Attorney General's office is a law job, not a policy job, and the hiring voters need to be careful who they choose.
Steven Scanlin
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: P. O. Box 2631, Boise ID, 83701
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a former Deputy Attorney General and have practiced law for 38 years in both civil and criminal areas.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: To provide expert and accurate legal services to the State of Idaho.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Due to the current political atmosphere making sure that Idaho laws follow constitutional muster is the greatest challenge we face today.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am one of the most qualified candidates and would appreciate your vote in the primary election.
Lawrence Wasden
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 811 Heartland Dr., Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Phone: 208-989-0334
Website: lawrencewasden.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/wasdenforattorneygeneral
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am Lawrence Wasden and I am running to be re-elected as Idaho Attorney General. I was first elected in 2002. I have been married for 42 years and have four married children and 13 grandchildren. I graduated from BYU in 1982 with a B.A. in Political Science and a minor in English. I graduated from the University of Idaho School of Law in 1985, was admitted to the Idaho bar and have practiced law for 37 years. I served as a deputy prosecutor in Canyon County and as the Owyhee County Prosecuting Attorney. I had a private practice as an associate at Hamilton, Clark and Michaelson in Nampa and have served in the Office of the Attorney General for more than 30 years. I have been the Attorney General for 20 years. I understand my duties.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Many are confused about what the Attorney General is supposed to do. By law the Attorney General is, “to perform all legal services for the state and to represent the state and all departments, agencies, offices, officers, boards, commissions institutions and other state entities” and to be the Governor’s attorney, “upon request” Idaho Code §§ 67-1401 and 1406. I hope to continue providing straightforward objective legal advice and court representation to state officers. The Attorney General is to call legal balls and strikes fairly and squarely and not favor one political party or another. I read the Constitution and the laws and then do what they say. I believe in the Rule of Law. That means we are all bound by the law.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The Attorney General is not a policy maker. The legislature and the Governor make the law. There are at least two significant challenges that I have and will continue to address. First, I protect our children from internet sexual predators. I created and oversee the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. During the last year we received more than 1500 cybertips, opened 815 cases and made 58 arrests. Second, I push back on federal overreach. When the federal government oversteps its authority, I file a lawsuit. For example, I sued the Biden administration when it attempted to impose vaccine mandates and I won. I file such lawsuits when we have a cause of action against the federal government, but not when we don’t.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Despite tremendous political pressure, I did not join Texas v. Pennsylvania because that lawsuit violated the United States Constitution. All nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court said I was right. Texas couldn’t sue Pennsylvania. Nearly alone, I defended Idaho’s sovereignty. By law, I represent Idaho citizens collectively not individually. Last year I returned $44 million to the state from the $26.6 million budget provided by the legislature. I returned $1.66 for each dollar appropriated. I obtained over $7 million in restitution for defrauded Idaho consumers, $120 million for Idaho governments in three opioid settlements and $22 million for the Idaho Millennium fund in litigation over the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.